News

2021.10.05 17:30

Lithuania offers a free night’s stay in bid to boost post-pandemic tourism

LRT.lt2021.10.05 17:30
A hotel in Lithuania/
A hotel in Lithuania/ / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Although the pandemic has seriously hampered tourism worldwide, some countries are coming up with original ways to attract tourists – Lithuania is paying for their third night of accommodation.

“If Lithuania has been on your to-visit list, you're in luck: the Baltic nation is giving out more than 10,000 free hotel stays to travellers visiting this fall,” CNN Travel wrote.

Independent travellers can sign up online for a code that allows enjoying a free third night at one out of 500 Lithuanian short-term accommodation providers participating in the programme.

“That means that the expanses of Trakai Historical National Park and the UNESCO-recognised old city of Vilnius are now easier to visit than ever,” CNN Travel wrote.

According to Lithuania Travel, the national tourism development agency, around 1,500 tourists, mostly from Latvia, Estonia, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland, have already signed up for the programme.

The Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Ministry estimates that the promotion will cost around 757,000 euros and will generate up to 2.4 million euros in profit for the country’s tourism sector.

The campaign runs until November 8.

A hotel in Lithuania/
A beach in Lithuania
Beach in Palanga
A hotel in Lithuania/
A hotel in Lithuania/
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
A beach in Lithuania
A beach in Lithuania
2 / 3LRT
Beach in Palanga
Beach in Palanga
3 / 3BNS
A hotel in Lithuania/
A beach in Lithuania
Beach in Palanga
# Economy# Travel# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania.
45 min. ago

Lithuania is being overcome by Covid, again. Why?

On Tuesday, Kairys met with representatives of national concert halls to discuss potential measures in the future.
1 h ago

Lithuania will not ban performers over politics, says minister

A protest in Georgia.
2 h ago

Georgia allegedly wiretapped embassies, Lithuania raises 'grave concerns'

The Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas) in Lithuania.
3 h ago

Vilnius and Kaunas police launch probes into illicit use of Covid certificates

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
3 h ago

Lithuania mulls introducing mandatory vaccination for some workers

Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania (associative image)
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,524 new cases, 16 deaths

A third of irregular migrants in Lithuania are children. Is the country doing enough to protect them?
6 h ago

A third of irregular migrants in Lithuania are children. Is the country doing enough to protect them?

Poland's border with Belarus.
7 h ago

Poland to build an ‘impenetrable’ wall on border with Belarus

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
7 h ago

Lithuanian hands over 50,000 Moderna vaccine doses to Armenia

Protests in Belarus
9 h ago

How half-hearted sanctions put the future of Belarus at risk – opinion

Poland's border with Belarus.
2021.10.05 09:59

Poland to build an ‘impenetrable’ wall on border with Belarus

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
2021.10.05 09:48

Lithuanian hands over 50,000 Moderna vaccine doses to Armenia

Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania (associative image)
2021.10.05 12:53

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,524 new cases, 16 deaths

A third of irregular migrants in Lithuania are children. Is the country doing enough to protect them?
2021.10.05 10:47

A third of irregular migrants in Lithuania are children. Is the country doing enough to protect them?

The Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas) in Lithuania.
2021.10.05 14:37

Vilnius and Kaunas police launch probes into illicit use of Covid certificates

Protests in Belarus
2021.10.05 08:00

How half-hearted sanctions put the future of Belarus at risk – opinion

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2021.10.05 14:32

Lithuania mulls introducing mandatory vaccination for some workers

Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania.
2021.10.05 17:00

Lithuania is being overcome by Covid, again. Why?

A protest in Georgia.
2021.10.05 15:30

Georgia allegedly wiretapped embassies, Lithuania raises 'grave concerns'

On Tuesday, Kairys met with representatives of national concert halls to discuss potential measures in the future.
2021.10.05 16:30

Lithuania will not ban performers over politics, says minister