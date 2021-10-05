Lithuania offers a free night’s stay in bid to boost post-pandemic tourism

Although the pandemic has seriously hampered tourism worldwide, some countries are coming up with original ways to attract tourists – Lithuania is paying for their third night of accommodation.

“If Lithuania has been on your to-visit list, you're in luck: the Baltic nation is giving out more than 10,000 free hotel stays to travellers visiting this fall,” CNN Travel wrote.

Independent travellers can sign up online for a code that allows enjoying a free third night at one out of 500 Lithuanian short-term accommodation providers participating in the programme.

“That means that the expanses of Trakai Historical National Park and the UNESCO-recognised old city of Vilnius are now easier to visit than ever,” CNN Travel wrote.

According to Lithuania Travel, the national tourism development agency, around 1,500 tourists, mostly from Latvia, Estonia, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland, have already signed up for the programme.

The Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Ministry estimates that the promotion will cost around 757,000 euros and will generate up to 2.4 million euros in profit for the country’s tourism sector.

The campaign runs until November 8.