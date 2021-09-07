Lithuania rolls out Covid-19 vaccine booster shot programme

The Lithuanian Health Ministry has given the green light to start administering booster Covid-19 vaccine shots to medics, nursing and care home staff, as well as people aged 65 and above.

"Yesterday evening, we finalised the document [...] and punished it. This means that as of today it is possible to register for a third booster shot both via Koronastop.lt and by calling 1808," Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys told LRT RADIO on Tuesday morning.

He told LRT TV on Monday evening that the revaccination process would start in mid-September.

Those eligible will be able to receive a dose of either Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines six months after their last shot.

The government is launching the revaccination programme in light of research that has shown that the level of coronavirus antibodies in the body decreases significantly six months after vaccination.

Dulkys said that eventually a booster shot could be offered to any previously vaccinated person.