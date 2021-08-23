News

2021.08.23 17:00

Afghan refugees will travel to Europe via Belarus, says Lukashenko

LRT.lt2021.08.23 17:00
Alexander Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko / AP

On Monday, Alexander Lukashenko said refugees from Afghanistan will travel via Belarus to get to Europe.

"There are different estimates of the possible number of refugees and migrants in the first wave. It is absolutely clear that people from Afghanistan [...] will travel through our countries,” he said during a meeting of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The strongman leader of Belarus has previously enabled irregular migrants, mostly from Iraq, to cross the border into Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland. Baltic officials maintain that it was a “hybrid attack” in response to EU sanctions.

Read more: Baltic, Polish PMs condemn ‘hybrid attack’ by Belarus

The European Union has imposed sanctions against the Minsk regime for the continuing violent crackdown against the opposition. Human rights groups say hundreds have been tortured by the Belarusian security forces.

Alexander Lukashenko
Migrants in Lithuania.
Migrants in Lithuania.
Alexander Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko
1 / 3AP
Migrants in Lithuania.
Migrants in Lithuania.
2 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Migrants in Lithuania.
Migrants in Lithuania.
3 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Alexander Lukashenko
Migrants in Lithuania.
Migrants in Lithuania.
# Baltics and the World# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea in 2014
41 min. ago

Lithuania will never recognise Crimea’s annexation – president

Concertina razor wire along the border Lithuanian-Belarusian
1 h ago

Baltic, Polish PMs condemn ‘hybrid attack’ by Belarus

Evacuation from Kabul.
2 h ago

'He left airport gates to help us'. Lithuanian soldiers airlift Afghans from Kabul

The Hong Kong Way
4 h ago

Under alleged pressure from China, Latvian museum cancels Hong Kong exhibition

The original Baltic Way in 1989
4 h ago

Lithuania marks anniversary of Baltic Way human chain protest

Coronavirus testing
5 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 314 new cases, six deaths

Vilnius Airport
7 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania adds Norway, Germany to red list

Lithuanian FM Gabrielius Landsbergis
7 h ago

US pledges ‘ironclad’ solidarity as Lithuania develops ties with Taiwan – FM

Pictures of Jewish children killed during the Holocaust.
9 h ago

Why was Church in Lithuania silent during the Holocaust?

Kaunas County Police Headquarters building in the 1930s
1 d ago

Iconic Kaunas Police building to get a facelift

Vilnius Airport
2021.08.23 09:57

Travel update: Lithuania adds Norway, Germany to red list

Lithuanian FM Gabrielius Landsbergis
2021.08.23 09:36

US pledges ‘ironclad’ solidarity as Lithuania develops ties with Taiwan – FM

The Hong Kong Way
2021.08.23 13:00

Under alleged pressure from China, Latvian museum cancels Hong Kong exhibition

Pictures of Jewish children killed during the Holocaust.
2021.08.23 08:00

Why was Church in Lithuania silent during the Holocaust?

Evacuation from Kabul.
2021.08.23 15:01

'He left airport gates to help us'. Lithuanian soldiers airlift Afghans from Kabul

Coronavirus testing
2021.08.23 12:04

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 314 new cases, six deaths

The original Baltic Way in 1989
2021.08.23 12:34

Lithuania marks anniversary of Baltic Way human chain protest

Concertina razor wire along the border Lithuanian-Belarusian
2021.08.23 16:00

Baltic, Polish PMs condemn ‘hybrid attack’ by Belarus

Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea in 2014
2021.08.23 16:47

Lithuania will never recognise Crimea’s annexation – president