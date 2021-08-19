News

2021.08.19 16:00

Surprising similarities between Lithuanian and Latvian anti-vaxxer movements, says Seimas speaker

BNS2021.08.19 16:00
Anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius
Anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

There are many similarities between anti-vaccination movements in Lithuania and Latvia, says Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, who suggests that they could be externally coordinated.

“What currently links Vilnius and Riga? It turns out, not only hybrid threats from Lukashenko, but also the use of the Star of David and other symbols in anti-vaccination protests,” she posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Read more: Israeli, other embassies condemns use of Holocaust memory at anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius

Some protesters in a big anti-vaccination rally last week sported Stars of David and Holocaust imagery, suggesting that the government's proposed restrictions for non-vaccinated people were akin to the Nazi persecution of Jews.

Similar imagery was deployed in Riga, according to Čmilytė-Nielsen, something she said she learned from her Latvian counterpart Ināra Mūrniece.

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“It makes you wonder how sincere some of the organisers are in their radical civic attitudes and how much they're encouraged ‘from the outside’,” Čmilytė-Nielsen wrote.

Previously, some of the same groups were engaged in protests against gender-neutral civil partnership, deploying tactics observed in other European countries, according to the parliament speaker. “These scenarios are being repeated now [in Lithuania],” she wrote.

“[The same symbols] are manipulated to encourage disgruntled people [to protest] – those who want change, but do not fully understand what company they can get into,” the speaker wrote.

Last week, around 5,000 protesters held a rally outside the Lithuanian parliament building to oppose the government's plans to impose certain restrictions for non-vaccinated people.

Rally outside the parliament turned violent
Rally outside the parliament turned violent / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Some protesters held posters comparing Lithuanian government officials to Nazi German leaders and a number of participants used the Star of David as a symbol of discrimination against unvaccinated people.

The rally turned violent in the evening, with some protesters blocking exits from the parliament and throwing bottles and flares at police officers. The police used teargas against the protesters.

Eighteen officers were injured in the unrest. Twenty-nine people were detained and a pre-trial investigation into the riot has been launched.

Anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Rally outside the parliament turned violent
Anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius
Anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius
1 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally outside the parliament turned violent
Rally outside the parliament turned violent
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Rally outside the parliament turned violent
# News# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Police detained 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament
1 h ago

Lithuanian police troll protesters who claim tear gas contained Covid

Bees in Lithuania.
2 h ago

Lithuanian honey production and export volumes on the rise

Social drinkingq
2 h ago

Casual drinking on the rise in Baltics – survey

Flags of Lithuania and the European Union
3 h ago

EU presidency says Belarus’ actions amount to ‘aggression’, does not rule out further sanctions

Beijing, China.
4 h ago

Lithuania has no interest in severing ties with China, says president's adviser

Evacuations from Kabul airport.
5
4 h ago

Two Lithuanian citizens evacuated from Afghanistan – ministry

5
Quarantine in Lithuania
5 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 506 new infections, two deaths

The incident on the border with Belarus.
7 h ago

Belarus stages mock testimonies of migrant beatings in Lithuania – video

Worker (associative image)
7 h ago

Lithuania looks to raise minimum wage more than planned

Facemask
8 h ago

When is it still mandatory to wear facemasks in Lithuania?

Facemask
2021.08.19 08:00

When is it still mandatory to wear facemasks in Lithuania?

The incident on the border with Belarus.
2021.08.19 09:36

Belarus stages mock testimonies of migrant beatings in Lithuania – video

Worker (associative image)
2021.08.19 09:33

Lithuania looks to raise minimum wage more than planned

Beijing, China
6
2021.08.18 17:30

Beijing's row with Lithuania sets the stage for shaky new era of Europe-China ties

6
Danguolė Jarmalavičienė holds up a picture of Arūnas, the only Lithuanian soldier killed in Afghanistan.
8
2021.08.19 08:00

‘We all think that death will pass us by.’ The cost of Lithuania's war in Afghanistan

8
Quarantine in Lithuania
2021.08.19 11:04

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 506 new infections, two deaths

Beijing, China.
2021.08.19 12:00

Lithuania has no interest in severing ties with China, says president's adviser

Evacuations from Kabul airport.
5
2021.08.19 11:48

Two Lithuanian citizens evacuated from Afghanistan – ministry

5
Police detained 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament
2021.08.19 15:12

Lithuanian police troll protesters who claim tear gas contained Covid

Social drinkingq
2021.08.19 13:51

Casual drinking on the rise in Baltics – survey