Lithuania to offer €300 to migrants who agree to leave

Irregular migrants who agree to return to their country of origin will receive 300 euros, Lithuanian Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

Over 4,000 irregular migrants have entered the country in recent months. They will be offered to return voluntarily, in which case the Lithuanian government will buy a plane ticket and pay an one-off sum of 300 euros, according to a decree signed by Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė.

Money in cash will be paid to foreigners at border checkpoints on the day of their departure from Lithuania.

Lithuanian border guards have turned back 150 people who were trying to enter Lithuania from Belarus over the past 24 hours, the country's State Border Guard Service (VSAT) reports. Not one was allowed to enter the country over the last three days.