News

2021.07.13 09:52

Lithuania mulls law severely limiting migrant rights

LRT.lt2021.07.13 09:52
A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė / BNS

Human rights groups in Lithuania have signed an open letter, asking the parliament not to pass proposed laws that would severely limit migrant rights in the country.

"In principle, [the new laws] would legalise breaches of human rights and would put vulnerable people [...] in an unsafe position,” the Lithuanian Red Cross said in the joint statement, which was also signed by the Human Rights Monitoring Institute, Lietuvos Žmogaus Teisių Centras (Lithuania’s Human Rights Centre) and the Diversity Development Group.

On Tuesday, the parliament is holding an extraordinary session to consider the new legislation, which the government has asked to debate and adopt under a fast-track procedure.

The proposed amendments to the Law on the Legal Status of Aliens would cut the processing time of asylum applications to ten days. It would also restrict the free movement of migrants and restrict some other rights.

According to the Red Cross, the new laws would breach EU and human rights and would “de facto detain people for an undetermined time period without a court decision” and may limit access to the detention centres for NGOs. It would also mean that unaccompanied migrants, pregnant women, and children would also be held in such conditions.

Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT)
Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The laws would also limit “the right to information, [...] the services of translators, social workers, and other specialisations, [...] and the right to turn for legal help to the United Nations or NGOs working in the fields of human rights and refugee laws”.

“We understand that the extraordinary situation requires special means and we are happy to help the state with the means [...] that are humane,” said Kristina Meidė, head of the Lithuanian Red Cross.

Lithuania has seen an influx of migration from the Middle East and Africa via Belarus, which officials say is being facilitated by the Minsk regime. Some 1,600 people have been detained after entering Lithuania irregularly over the past several months. In comparison, 81 people were detained in the whole year of 2020, 46 in 2019, and 104 in 2018.

A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT)
A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
1 / 3BNS
Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT)
Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT)
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
3 / 3BNS
A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT)
A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
# News# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
24 min. ago

Lithuania refuses to extradite Tikhanovskaya to Belarus

Vaccination
15 h ago

Lithuania mulls the need for booster shots, would not use AZ and J&J

Electric fan
16 h ago

Heatwave depletes Lithuania's stocks of fans and portable aircons

Soldiers are building a barbed wire fence along the Belarusian border
17 h ago

Lithuania to deploy more troops to Belarus border amid migration spike

Astravyets nuclear plant in Belarus
18 h ago

Belarus disconnects nuclear plant near Lithuania after safety systems activated

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
21 h ago

Lithuania turns to Poland for assistance with irregular migration

Coronavirus testing
23 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 22 new cases, two deaths

Anti-migrant rally by the Lithuanian-Belarusian border
8
23 h ago

‘Family defence’ activists stage anti-migrant rally near Lithuanian-Belarusian border

8
Frontex border guards (associative image)
1 d ago

EU border agency Frontex vows additional support for Lithuania amid migration influx

The border between Belarus and Lithuania.
1 d ago

Lithuania hopes to deter Lukashenko from 'weaponising migration'

Astravyets nuclear plant in Belarus
2021.07.12 15:36

Belarus disconnects nuclear plant near Lithuania after safety systems activated

Anti-migrant rally by the Lithuanian-Belarusian border
8
2021.07.12 10:38

‘Family defence’ activists stage anti-migrant rally near Lithuanian-Belarusian border

8
Vaccination
2021.07.12 18:00

Lithuania mulls the need for booster shots, would not use AZ and J&J

Electric fan
2021.07.12 17:14

Heatwave depletes Lithuania's stocks of fans and portable aircons

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2021.07.12 12:27

Lithuania turns to Poland for assistance with irregular migration

Soldiers are building a barbed wire fence along the Belarusian border
2021.07.12 16:13

Lithuania to deploy more troops to Belarus border amid migration spike

Coronavirus testing
2021.07.12 10:55

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 22 new cases, two deaths

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
2021.07.13 09:33

Lithuania refuses to extradite Tikhanovskaya to Belarus