2021.06.11 10:45

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 155 new cases, three deaths

2021.06.11
Lithuania has registered 155 new coronavirus infections and three deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Friday morning.

Some 13,992 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 6,491 antigen tests have been performed in the last 24 hours.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 143.4 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests over the past seven days at 1.4 percent.

A total of 4,330 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths related to the coronavirus has reached 8,762.

In all, 277,379 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. Of them, 261,916 people have recovered and 5,228 remain active cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 8,807 people have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine and 15,775 have received the second jab.

As of Friday morning, 1,153,000 people in Lithuania have received the first shot of the vaccine and 725,331 have received two jabs.

