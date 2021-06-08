News

2021.06.08 10:16

Lithuania ‘wants normal, civilised relationship’ with China, says ambassador

LRT.lt2021.06.08 10:16
AP
AP / AP

Lithuania’s withdrawal from Beijing’s 17+1 format was prompted by underwhelming trade benefits, the country’s ambassador to China, Diana Mickevičienė, told the South China Morning Post.

“It was pure calculation,” she told the news website, dismissing a claim by the Chinese state controlled tabloid Global Times that Lithuania was picking the side of the United States in its dispute with Beijing.

“Our expectation [for joining 17+1] was to improve access to the Chinese market, and unfortunately this hasn’t happened,” Mickevičienė said. “We have had slight growth in exports to China, but imports from China are always growing much faster, so our trade balance remains negative.”

Earlier this year, Lithuania became the first country to declare it would stop participating in the 17+1 format, which was established by Beijing to promote investment and trade links with Central and Eastern European countries, 12 of which are members of the European Union.

Read more: Lithuania quits ‘divisive’ China 17+1 group

Protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Lithuania.
Protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Critics say, however, that the initiative was launched to grow China’s influence in the region to the detriment of the European Union and the United States, which remains the main security guarantor in Eastern Europe.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has previously said that the format was “divisive”, adding that the country would instead participate in EU-wide initiatives. Landsbergis also said the country would establish embassies in South Korea, Singapore, as well as an economic representation in Taiwan to limit trade “dependence” on China.

Read more: Is Eastern Europe's love affair with China coming to an end?

The flags of China and the European Union.
The flags of China and the European Union. / AP

According to Ambassador Mickevičienė, the differences between the EU and non-EU countries in the 17+1 format had created conflicts that were “too hard to manage” for Lithuania.

The move to open a trade office in Taiwan was announced around the same time as the Lithuanian parliament voted to recognise the repressions against China’s Uighur minority as “genocide”, drawing sharp rebukes from Beijing.

Read more: Lithuanian parliament passes resolution condemning ‘Uighur genocide’ in China

According to Ambassador Mickevičienė, “we certainly hope not” to face a blowback in relations with China, adding that Lithuania respects China’s interest.

“We never thought of stopping anything [in trade] or people boycotting goods. We just want a normal, working, civilised relationship,” she told the South China Morning Post.

AP
China's Xinjiang province
Protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Lithuania.
Piketas prie Kinijos ambasados Vilniuje, kuriame raginima atkreipti dėmesį į Tibetą, Sindziangą, Honkongą
Beijing, China.
The flags of China and the European Union.
AP
AP
1 / 6AP
China's Xinjiang province
China's Xinjiang province
2 / 6AP
Protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Lithuania.
Protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Lithuania.
3 / 6D. Umbrasas/LRT
Piketas prie Kinijos ambasados Vilniuje, kuriame raginima atkreipti dėmesį į Tibetą, Sindziangą, Honkongą
Piketas prie Kinijos ambasados Vilniuje, kuriame raginima atkreipti dėmesį į Tibetą, Sindziangą, Honkongą
4 / 6D. Umbrasas/LRT
Beijing, China.
Beijing, China.
5 / 6AP
The flags of China and the European Union.
The flags of China and the European Union.
6 / 6AP
AP
China's Xinjiang province
Protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Lithuania.
Piketas prie Kinijos ambasados Vilniuje, kuriame raginima atkreipti dėmesį į Tibetą, Sindziangą, Honkongą
Beijing, China.
The flags of China and the European Union.
# News# Baltics and the World# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
56 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 215 new cases, 7 deaths

Border control
1 h ago

Lithuanian MPs say up to 300 migrants may arrived from Belarus per week

Researchers discover gas mask bag in Lithuania containing partisan documents.
10
16 h ago

Researchers discover gas mask case in Lithuania containing partisan documents

10
NATO drills
18 h ago

Baltic states call for continued NATO presence in the region

Gitanas Nausėda
19 h ago

Lithuanian president to pay official visit to Georgia

South Korea
20 h ago

Lithuania to open embassy in South Korea

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
21 h ago

Lithuania cancels plans for 616,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

Kaunas Airport
1 d ago

Travel update: Lithuania adds Chile, Columbia to most-affected country list

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
1 d ago

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports lowest daily infection count this year

Vilnius Airport
1 d ago

Lithuania starts issuing EU’s Digital Covid Certificates

updated
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
2021.06.07 12:49

Lithuania cancels plans for 616,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

NATO drills
2021.06.07 16:09

Baltic states call for continued NATO presence in the region

South Korea
2021.06.07 13:51

Lithuania to open embassy in South Korea

Researchers discover gas mask bag in Lithuania containing partisan documents.
10
2021.06.07 17:45

Researchers discover gas mask case in Lithuania containing partisan documents

10
Gitanas Nausėda
2021.06.07 14:55

Lithuanian president to pay official visit to Georgia

Border control
2021.06.08 09:27

Lithuanian MPs say up to 300 migrants may arrived from Belarus per week

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.06.08 09:46

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 215 new cases, 7 deaths