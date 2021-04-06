Lithuania to open Singapore embassy to reduce ‘dependence’ on China – FM

Lithuania plans to open an embassy in Singapore in bid to reduce dependency on China, the country’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday.

"The government programme includes one point – strategic diversification. That's the reduction of our economic and political dependence on [...] China," the minister told BNS.

Lithuania's exports to Singapore were valued almost the same as those to China in 2019 – 277 million euros and 216 million euros, respectively.

Singapore / AP

"Despite the size, it’s a city-state, Singapore is one of our largest economic partners in the region," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The idea to open an embassy in Singapore is also backed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, his adviser Dalia Tamošiūnienė told the committee.

Lithuania also plans to open its embassy in South Korea later this year.