News

2021.05.28 17:45

Vilnius opens ‘portal’ to other cities

2021.05.28 17:45
The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Vilnius. / GoVilnius press release

Vilnius has put up a statue that offers a “portal” to the Polish city of Lublin, allowing people to see each other in real time.

The portal resembles a virtual circular door and has a large screen and cameras, according to a press release by GoVilnius, the development agency of the Lithuanian capital.

Installed on May 26 in front of the Vilnius train station, the idea has been five years in the making. According to its creators, the project entitled PORTAL is supposed to serve as a visual bridge to bring different people together.

“Humanity is facing many potentially deadly challenges; be it social polarisation, climate change or economic issues,” Benediktas Gylys, initiator of PORTAL, said in the press release.

The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Vilnius. / GoVilnius press release

“However, if we look closely, it’s not a lack of brilliant scientists, activists, leaders, knowledge or technology causing these challenges. It’s tribalism, a lack of empathy and a narrow perception of the world, which is often limited to our national borders,” he added.

The organisers plan to open more portals across Europe and around the world in the near future.

The PORTAL in Lublin, Poland.
The PORTAL in Lublin, Poland. / GoVilnius press release

“From design and 3D modelling, to digital content development and logistic challenges – a project like this requires a broad and multifunctional team,” Adas Meskenas, director of LinkMenų fabrikas at the Vilnius Tech university, said in the statement.

The project is done jointly by the Vilnius-based Benediktas Gylys Foundation, the City of Vilnius, the City of Lublin and the Crossroads Centre for Intercultural Creative Initiatives.

The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Lublin, Poland.
The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Lublin, Poland.
The PORTAL in Lublin, Poland.
The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Vilnius.
The PORTAL in Lublin, Poland.
# Society# Travel
