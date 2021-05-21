News

2021.05.21 10:07

Lithuania bans promotion of gambling

Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, BNS2021.05.21 10:07
Gambling (associative image)
Gambling (associative image) / Shutterstock

Lithuania’s parliament has voted to ban any promotion of gambling.

On Thursday, the amendment to the Law on Gambling were adopted by 105 votes in favour with 14 abstentions.

Under the amendment, gambling operators will not be able to organise promotional campaigns, distribute gambling chips, offer gifts or discounts, or hold other promotions.

“It is a type of activity that costs too much for some people in terms of health and not just money,” Aurelijus Veryga of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union told MPs.

Virginijus Daukšys, the director of the Gaming Control Authority, earlier said that the coronavirus crisis had further exacerbated the situation in the gaming market. The authority received many complaints about gambling operators failing to fulfil their obligations and not delivering on their promises made while inviting people to gamble, he added.

Meanwhile, Mantas Zakarka, a representative of Lithuania’s National Gambling and Gaming Business Association, warned that such a ban would prevent new operators from entering the market and would be an incentive for shadow businesses.

Gambling (associative image)
Slot machine (associative image)
Aurelijus Veryga
Gambling (associative image)
Gambling (associative image)
1 / 3Shutterstock
Slot machine (associative image)
Slot machine (associative image)
2 / 3DEAR/Unsplash
Aurelijus Veryga
Aurelijus Veryga
3 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Gambling (associative image)
Slot machine (associative image)
Aurelijus Veryga
# Economy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
A woman with a phone
1 h ago

Lithuania ready to roll out ‘opportunity passport’ next week

The Roop at the first Eurovision semi-final
2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Yellow waves and marching families

Dexter Fletcher
16 h ago

Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletcher receives Lithuanian citizenship

Chinese flags
7
18 h ago

Lithuanian parliament passes resolution condemning ‘Uyghur genocide’ in China

7
Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys
20 h ago

Lithuania is gaining upper hand in fight against pandemic – health minister

The Lithuanian Space Agency team
20 h ago

‘Extra-terrestrial planet of human bodies’ – Lithuania opens pavilion at Venice biennale

People wearing facemasks in Visaginas
22 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 865 new cases, 16 deaths

Vilnius Pride in 2020
23 h ago

Liberals and conservatives ‘have a consensus’ to pass civil partnership – Lithuanian parliament speaker

President Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
1 d ago

Lithuanian president and PM must agree who will go to Brussels summit – committees

Mathematics problem (associative image)
1 d ago

Testing reveals subpar math skills among fifth of Lithuanian students

Chinese flags
7
2021.05.20 16:05

Lithuanian parliament passes resolution condemning ‘Uyghur genocide’ in China

7
Dexter Fletcher
2021.05.20 18:03

Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletcher receives Lithuanian citizenship

Vilnius Pride in 2020
2021.05.20 10:56

Liberals and conservatives ‘have a consensus’ to pass civil partnership – Lithuanian parliament speaker

Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys
2021.05.20 14:14

Lithuania is gaining upper hand in fight against pandemic – health minister

People wearing facemasks in Visaginas
2021.05.20 11:54

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 865 new cases, 16 deaths

A woman with a phone
2021.05.21 09:31

Lithuania ready to roll out ‘opportunity passport’ next week

The Lithuanian Space Agency team
2021.05.20 13:49

‘Extra-terrestrial planet of human bodies’ – Lithuania opens pavilion at Venice biennale

The Roop at the first Eurovision semi-final
2021.05.21 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Yellow waves and marching families