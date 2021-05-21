Lithuania bans promotion of gambling

Lithuania’s parliament has voted to ban any promotion of gambling.

On Thursday, the amendment to the Law on Gambling were adopted by 105 votes in favour with 14 abstentions.

Under the amendment, gambling operators will not be able to organise promotional campaigns, distribute gambling chips, offer gifts or discounts, or hold other promotions.

“It is a type of activity that costs too much for some people in terms of health and not just money,” Aurelijus Veryga of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union told MPs.

Virginijus Daukšys, the director of the Gaming Control Authority, earlier said that the coronavirus crisis had further exacerbated the situation in the gaming market. The authority received many complaints about gambling operators failing to fulfil their obligations and not delivering on their promises made while inviting people to gamble, he added.

Meanwhile, Mantas Zakarka, a representative of Lithuania’s National Gambling and Gaming Business Association, warned that such a ban would prevent new operators from entering the market and would be an incentive for shadow businesses.