Estonian military launches campaign to attract female conscripts

The Estonian Defence Forces have launched a campaign to attract move women to the military, the country's public broadcaster ERR News reported on Wednesday.

"Both men and women in the conscript service have equal opportunities to demonstrate their strengths and abilities, and later, to enter into active service,” said Estonian Defence Minister Kalle Laanet.

“However, the field of national defence is still engulfed in many misleading myths and ignorance, which is why many women do not even consider this as a possible career path," she added.

Estonian military / AP

The campaign is aimed at women aged 15–26. Females occupy around 10 percent of the active service positions in the country.

In Estonia, men aged 18–27 are drafted to serve 8 or 11 months in the military. Women are exempt, but may serve voluntarily.

In Lithuania, men aged 18–23 are drafted for a 9-month service. Women may also serve voluntarily.