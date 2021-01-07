Lithuanian diplomats and Biden's team working on Eastern Europe policy – adviser

Lithuanian diplomats and representatives of US President-elect Joe Biden are now working on Eastern European issues, according to Asta Skaisgirytė, adviser to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

"The goal is to bring the US back to those topics that are important for us, including the Eastern Partnership [Programme], Eastern Europe, and also Belarus," she told reporters on Thursday.

"We do hope that America, like Lithuania, will support Belarus' democratic society and its wish to become free people [...] and we are already working together in this direction," she said.

Lithuania expects constructive cooperation with the Biden’s administration, said Skaisgirytė, adding the relationship with the US has been "very close during President Trump's term".

Donald Trump has shown attention to the Baltic states and the region, according to the presidential adviser. Therefore, "we expected the same from President-elect Biden”.

Unrest in Washington / AP

According to Skaisgirytė, there are signs that the new US administration is inclined to talk to the European Union about "certain agreements".

"We believe that Biden will pay a lot of attention to international organisations, the European Union. There are certain signs already of the wish to talk to the EU and get back to the negotiating table regarding certain agreements. So we really hope it will be a good, positive chapter in our cooperation with the US," Skaisgirytė said.

On Thursday, the Congress certified Biden's victory in the last year's presidential election. However, the session was initially derailed due to Trump's supporters storming the Capitol.

The chaos and violence has been condemned all over the world. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

Mike Pompeo / AP

Lithuanian FM holds call with Pompeo



Lthuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday.



According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Pompeo assured Landsbergis that Lithuania and the US would continue and strengthen their active cooperation.

Landsbergis, the ministry said, also asked for the United States' support on the Astravyets nuclear power plant issue and assured that the country is making every effort to prevent power produced at the facility from entering the Lithuanian market.