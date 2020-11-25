Lithuania extends quarantine until mid-December, to ease restrictions on museums

The Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday to extend the nationwide quarantine until midnight on December 17.

“Even though we are seeing a slow down of new infections, we still have a difficult situation,” Lithuanian Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said on Wednesday.

The second nationwide quarantine began in Lithuania on November 7 and was meant to last until November 29.

Veryga said the initial idea had been to extend the quarantine for a month until the end of December. However, the government decided to prolong it until 23:59 on December 17, leaving it up to the next government to extend it again if need be.

Second quarantine in Lithuania / E. Blaževič/LRT

Easing restrictions

On December 10, museums and galleries will be allowed to reopen as long as existing quarantine rules are observed – keeping a two-metre distance between each visitor and limiting the flow of people to ensure 10 square metres per person.

People will also be able to visit in groups no larger than two, or more if from the same family.

If the coronavirus situation in the country does not improve, however, the government may decide to cancel the reopening, according to Veryga.

