Canadian FM in Vilnius pledges support to Belarus opposition

Canada's Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who is on a visit in Vilnius, met with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Friday and pledged to lend support for democratic changes in Belarus.

“You can count on Canadians to be by your side, you can count on me to be by your side and I think you can count on the international community to be with you and the people of Belarus as we seek a more democratic future,” Champagne said welcoming Tichanovskaya at one of the hotels in the Lithuanian capital.

The former Belarusian presidential candidate, Tikhanovskaya arrived in Lithuanian in August soon after she refused to accept Alexander Lukashenko's victory in the presidential election that is seen as rigged by most European countries.

She has met with a number of Western leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, in recent weeks.

