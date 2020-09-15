Lithuanian woman unearths 1kg potato

A woman in Lithuania, Milda Ismailova, was pleasantly surprised when she unearthed a mega potato in her garden weighing 856 grams.

“As always, I was growing potatoes without fertilisers, and I only changed the variety which probably led to a better harvest this year,” she said.

She has already tried making the iconic Cepelinai potato dumplings this year. “The dish came out perfect,” she said.



Although drought had been reported in Lithuania over the summer, water shortages and dry weather did not plague the country as much as the previous year.