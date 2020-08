Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania over Monday, bringing the country's total count to 2,137, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

Lithuania currently has 397 active cases and 1,647 recoveries, 437 people are in isolation.

Eighty people have died of Covid-19 in the country so far, and another 13 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

Since June 1, Lithuania has confirmed 110 cases of coronavirus infection contracted abroad.