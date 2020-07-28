Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine form Lublin Triangle to cooperate against Russian aggression

Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine have agreed to deepen cooperation to help Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression as well as to take joint action to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

In a declaration signed by the Lithuanian, Polish and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Polish city of Lublin on Tuesday, the three countries committed to creating the so-called Lublin Triangle, a trilateral platform for political, economic and social cooperation, to achieve these and other goals.

The foreign ministers “decided to organise their regular meetings, also in the margins of multilateral sessions and with the participation of chosen partners”, the document reads. “They also decide to organise consultations of high-level MFA officials and establish liaison-officers within the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.”

The declaration emphasises “the multi-centennial historical and cultural links” between the three nations and notes “common threats in security area as well as [...] pandemic threats”.

Lublin. Lithuanian Square. Commemorating the legacy of the Union of Lublin: 451 years ago, #Poland and #Lithuania signed the Union of Lublin and formed the largest country in Europe. Negotiations in Lublin opened the way for the future Ukrainian statehood. 🇱🇹🇵🇱🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VH3F6wPCww — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) July 28, 2020

“Taking into account the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, they [the ministers] commit to coordinating their activities in order to uphold the international law” and “declare invariably their strong condemnation of the attempted annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation”.

They also call on Russia to withdraw its troops from the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and reaffirm their support to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the country's NATO aspirations as well as political and economic reforms.

The ministers also “commit to providing mutual support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic”.