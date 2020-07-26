Lithuania updates coronavirus travel list, Spain added to blacklist

Lithuania's Health Ministry has updated its list of countries that are deemed affected by the coronavirus. Restrictions apply to travel from these countries, depending on travelers' residence status.

As of Monday, Lithuanian travelers – including legal residents of Lithuania – from Spain must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, while Spanish citizens and legal residents are not allowed to come to Lithuania.

The same rules apply to Luxembourg, Romania, Sweden, Bulgaria, Portugal, and Croatia. In these countries, the coronavirus infection rate – the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks – exceeds 25.

Meanwhile travelers from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland must self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Lithuania.

Citizens and legal residents from 20 countries within the European Economic Area (EEA, plus Switzerland and the UK) are allowed to travel freely to Lithuania. These countries have Covid-19 infection rate below 15.

Lithuania's own infection rate rose from 2.8 to 3.7 this week.

A separate list of coronavirus-affected countries includes those outside the EEA. Countries with infection rates of more than 16 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks are considered affected by the coronavirus.

Travelers from these countries – who are allowed to come to Lithuania – must register with the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) within 24 hours and self-isolate for 14 days.

Moreover, non-Lithuanian residents arriving from the coronavirus-affected countries outside the EEA must be tested for Covid-19.

Previously, countries with infection rates over 25 were considered affected by the coronavirus, but the threshold was lowered to 16 this week.

Both lists are updated every week.

More information about travel restrictions in Lithuania here.