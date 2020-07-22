Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 2 new cases, one contracted in Serbia

Two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total count to 1,951, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The country currently has 251 active cases and 1,607 recoveries, while 105 people are in isolation.

Eighty people have died of Covid-19 in Lithuania so far, and another 13 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

Since June 1, Lithuania has reported 72 coronavirus infections contracted abroad.

A total of 489,869 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in the country so far, including 3,645 in the past 24 hours.

One of the people diagnosed with the coronavirus arrived from Serbia on July 6. The person immediately self-isolated and has not had any close contacts with other people.

The other case was confirmed in Panevėžys County, northern Lithuania. The source of the infection is yet to be determined, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).