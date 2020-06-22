Lithuania keeps 28 countries on coronavirus ‘safe list’

Lithuania's Health Ministry has released an updated list of 28 coronavirus-safe countries whose citizens and residents can travel to Lithuania without any restrictions.

The list concerns only countries of the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. It is updated every week.

Lithuania's borders remains closed for citizens and legal residents of Sweden, Portugal and the United Kingdom this week, as these countries have had coronavirus infection rates above 25 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Lithuanian citizens can travel to Lithuania from anywhere in the world.

Self-isolation is not mandatory, although recommended, for those returning or arriving from countries with Covid-19 indection rates over 25.

However, people displaying symptoms, such as cough, sneezing and difficulty breathing, are subject to mandatory isolation.

The 28 coronavirus-safe countries are:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Switzerland