Baltic travel bubble may include Poland and Finland, says Lithuanian FM

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linkevičius said Poland and Finland could be the next “logical participants” to expand the current “Baltic bubble” that allows free movement between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

After a meeting between Polish and Baltic foreign ministers, Warsaw’s top diplomat Jacek Czaputowicz said the country plans to open its borders in the coming weeks, but is yet to decide on a concrete timeline.

"As we are on a good track, I hope that within the next weeks the restrictions will be lifted and travel will be possible for holidays," Czaputowicz told reporters. “There's a discussion also within the EU, maybe this bubble will be the EU bubble – I hope.”

The minister said that the ‘Baltic bubble’ allowing free movement between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania is "also an inspiration for Poland."

However, the Polish minister didn't mention a specific date when the borders would open, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linkevičius told BNS.



"We are trying to expand that experience [the Baltic travel bubble], and we would imagine that the whole of the EU, the Schengen Area should be like this. Then we would coordinate the opening of our borders to third countries," said Linkevičius.

Lithuania has on Monday lifted travel restrictions with 27 countries. People arriving from 24 countries will also no longer need to self-isolate.

Read more: Lithuania opens borders to 27 countries

Meanwhile, Poland has extended border controls with Lithuania, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia until June 12.

Lithuanian citizens can now travel to Poland for work, business, and education or cross the country in transit. People traveling from Poland to the Baltic states are not required to self-isolate.