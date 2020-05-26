Wizz Air to resume flights from Lithuania to Norway

Hungary’s budget carrier Wizz Air will on Wednesday resume regular flights between Vilnius and Oslo.

Flights to Oslo Sandefjord Airport will be offered on Wednesday and Sunday, according to Vilnius Airport.

On June 1, Wizz Air will also resume flights from Kaunas to Alesund and Bergen in Norway. Both flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.



Meanwhile, Latvia’s AirBaltic has on Monday resumed flights between Vilnius and Tallinn and is planning to add flights to Oslo on Thursday.

The government has recently given the go-ahead to resume flights to Riga, Tallinn and Norway. Germany's Lufthansa has also resumed its Vilnius–Frankfurt flights, and AirBaltic has resumed its flights to Riga.



Lithuania has opened its borders only to Estonian and Latvian citizens and residents – except for several exceptions– as well as to the residents and citizens of Poland coming to Lithuania for business, work or education.

Lithuania's residents and nationals can return to the country, but are required to spend two weeks in self-isolation.