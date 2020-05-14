News

2020.05.14 13:11

Lithuania sends aid to Armenia, Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine

2020.05.14
Face shields help prevent coronavirus infection.
Face shields help prevent coronavirus infection. / AP

A shipment of Lithuanian-made protective face shields are on their way to Armenia, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, according to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the Ukraine-bound humanitarian aid departed on Wednesday, and Armenia, Moldova and Georgia-bound shipments of equipment to combat Covid-19 were leaving on Thursday.

Some 52,600 Lithuanian-made protective face shields had been purchased from two local companies – Baltic Digital Printing and Medienos Era – for a total of 100,000 euros.

The ministry said the aid to Armenia, Moldova and Georgia will be flown by the Lithuanian Air Force and the shipment to Ukraine was being transported by land.

