2020.05.11 14:30

Air Baltic postpones relaunch of Vilnius–Riga flights

Aida Murauskaitė, LRT.lt2020.05.11 14:30
Air Baltic plane
Air Baltic plane / BNS

The Latvian airline Air Baltic has pushed back the relaunch of flights between Vilnius and Riga, cancelling the flight scheduled for this Wednesday.

The company was planning to start operating flights between the Lithuanian and Latvian capitals this week, but says it had to change plans after the government in Riga decided to extend emergency situation in Latvia until June 9.

The measure includes restrictions on international travel.

On its website, Air Baltic said it was cancelling all flights from and to Riga until May 17.

However, it also stopped selling tickets to its flights scheduled until June 9, the company told LRT.lt.

“The airline is ready to renew flights once travel restrictions are lifted and international flights are allowed,” Air Baltic said.

Marius Zelenius, a spokesman for Vilnius Airport, confirmed that the Wednesday flight to Riga had been cancelled.

However, the Lufthansa flight from Vilnius to Frankfurt on the same day is still on, he added. The German airline plans to operate three weekly flights between the cities: on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Baltic states announced last week that they were opening borders for each other as of May 15. Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian nationals will be able to travel across the Baltic countries freely and without the mandatory two-week self-isolation.

