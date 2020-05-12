News

2020.05.12 08:00

Lithuanian artists bring concerts and art to the coutyards

The project by Kaunas 2022: Kultūra Į Kiemus (Culture to the Courtyards)
The project by Kaunas 2022: Kultūra Į Kiemus (Culture to the Courtyards)

Artists across Lithuania are bringing concerts and performances to the courtyards of apartment blocks in different towns.

In Kaunas, Lithuania's second largest city, the team behind Kaunas 2022 – the programme for the European capital of culture in 2022 – have launched a project together with artists at Fluxus Labas.

“We have planned effective doses of experience for the residents – professionals of various arts including theatre, dance, contemporary circus and music will perform in the yards,” Virginija Vitkienė, the CEO of Kaunas 2022, said in a press release.

Performances of up 20 minutes will take place in various locations around Kaunas several times a week. The project will continue as long as the quarantine remains in place, according to the organisers.

Meanwhile, an initiative Viskas Bus Gerai (Everything Will Be Okay) is hosting music performances in smaller towns across Lithuania, including in Šilutė, Visaginas and Raseiniai.

Take a look at pictures from some of the previous performances below.

Concert in Šilutė, western Lithuania.
Concert in Raseiniai, southeastern Lithuania.
