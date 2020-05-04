News

2020.05.04

Lithuania and Poland agree to loosen travel restrictions across border

Lithuania and Poland consider loosening restrictions for travel across their border, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Monday after a teleconference meeting with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

“We have agreed to enable the facilitation of cross-border movement for residents of border regions,” a press release from the government quoted the prime minister.

He mentioned the restoration of movement of frontier workers across the border with Poland and of student exchange as the potential first steps in the process.

In mid-March, Lithuania and Poland reinstated border controls and closed their borders to foreign nationals in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime ministers of the two countries also discussed a number of other issues, including the challenges posed by the coronavirus and the recovery of the economy, talks over the EU's next budget, implementation of regional infrastructure projects and historical memory issues, Skvernelis' office said.

Search