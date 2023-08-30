Naujienų srautas

News2023.08.30 17:43

Denmark joins Lithuania-led cyber rapid response force

BNS 2023.08.30 17:43
Cyber security
Cyber security / V. Balkūnas/BNS

On Wednesday, Denmark joined the EU’s cyber rapid response force coordinated by Lithuania. Nine countries are now part of the force, which is part of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) project, the Lithuanian Defence Minister said in a press release.

Launched in 2018 and coordinated by Lithuania, the cyber force can be used within the EU and also support the bloc’s partners and its operations.

“Cyber rapid response force has already been activated to support Moldova and the EU’s military mission in Mozambique,” the ministry said.

The cyber rapid response team will consist of nationally delegated experts from Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Belgium, Slovenia, and Denmark.

