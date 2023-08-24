Lithuania announces new €41m military aid package to Ukraine

Naujienų srautas

Lithuania is sending a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, worth 41 million euros, the Defence Ministry reported on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the package includes Carl-Gustaf ammo, rifles, maritime surveillance radar kits, 5.56 mm cartridges, generators, anti-drones and other support.

NASAMS missile launchers will also be handed over to Ukraine.

“Lithuania’s contribution to the fight for Ukraine’s freedom has already amounted to millions of rounds of ammunition and thousands of weapons, and the return has been valuable lessons learnt and strengthened Lithuania’s defence,” Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas is quoted in the press release.

“Lithuania continues its unwavering support to Ukraine, which is celebrating its 32nd anniversary of independence today, and the total amount of its military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the war has already exceeded half a billion euros,” he added.

According to the ministry, Lithuania handed over Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition, M113 armoured personnel carriers, millions of rounds of ammunition, and grenade launcher ammunition to Ukraine in the first seven months of this year.

“Lithuania also provides expert advice, contributes to international funds for assistance to Ukraine, contributes to the training of Ukrainian soldiers, conducts courses for them, and Lithuanian military instructors are also participating in Operation Interflex, during which they are training Ukrainian soldiers in the subtleties of combat together with other NATO allies,” the ministry said.

Moreover, Lithuania’s medical and rehabilitation facilities have received around 200 wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

