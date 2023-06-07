Lithuania to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following dam destruction

Lithuania will send humanitarian aid to Ukraine in response to the destruction of the Kakhovka dam earlier this week, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė has said.

“We understand that the situation is very difficult indeed and we have to do everything we can to help our friends and brothers in Ukraine,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the minister, 30 tents, 240 folding beds and 50,000 euros in financial assistance will be sent to Ukraine from the ministry’s available reserve.

Bilotaitė also said that Lithuania was ready for a potential influx of refugees from Ukraine.

"Of course, you can expect a respective scenario and certain changes here every day," she said.

Following the dam’s collapse and a sharp rise in the water level of the River Dnipro, Ukraine is evacuating thousands of people from the affected areas. Kyiv blames Moscow for the dam’s destruction.