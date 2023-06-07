Naujienų srautas

Public transport in Vilnius
News 19 min. ago

Public transport in Vilnius to be free during NATO summit

Migration crisis in Lithuania.
News 2 h ago

Detaining migrants unconstitutional, rules Lithuanian court

Lithuania to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following dam destruction
News 3 h ago

Lithuania to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following dam destruction

Vilnius airport (associative image)
News 4 h ago

In response to sanction-busting, Lithuania changes flight rules

Containers at Klaipėda Port (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Lithuania’s Klaipėda overtakes St Petersburg in container traffic, says port CEO

Drought in Lithuania (associative image)
News 7 h ago

Earth turning into ash as Lithuania hit with intense drought

LRT
News 7 h ago

LRT fails to elect director general

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 23 h ago

Has Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive finally begun? Maybe

Minks (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Lithuania moves to ban fur farming

Gas (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Gas prices for consumers in Lithuania to decrease

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament votes against holding snap elections

Drone (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to install drone traffic management system

Vilnius' commercial district
News 1 d ago

Standard & Poor’s affirms Lithuania's credit rating at A+

Russian Embassy in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Man detained in Vilnius after throwing trash at Russian Embassy

Fighting in Bakhmut (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Five more Lithuanians join the fight in Ukraine

Elections in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Expenses scandal broke Britain, will it also break Lithuania?

News2023.06.07 14:05

Lithuania to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following dam destruction

B
BNS 2023.06.07 14:05
Lithuania to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following dam destruction
Lithuania to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following dam destruction / AP

Lithuania will send humanitarian aid to Ukraine in response to the destruction of the Kakhovka dam earlier this week, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė has said. 

“We understand that the situation is very difficult indeed and we have to do everything we can to help our friends and brothers in Ukraine,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the minister, 30 tents, 240 folding beds and 50,000 euros in financial assistance will be sent to Ukraine from the ministry’s available reserve.

Bilotaitė also said that Lithuania was ready for a potential influx of refugees from Ukraine.

"Of course, you can expect a respective scenario and certain changes here every day," she said.

Following the dam’s collapse and a sharp rise in the water level of the River Dnipro, Ukraine is evacuating thousands of people from the affected areas. Kyiv blames Moscow for the dam’s destruction.

Lithuania to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following dam destruction
Lithuania to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following dam destruction
Lithuania to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine following dam destruction
# News# Russian invasion of Ukraine
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Public transport in Vilnius
20 min. ago

Public transport in Vilnius to be free during NATO summit

Migration crisis in Lithuania.
2 h ago

Detaining migrants unconstitutional, rules Lithuanian court

Vilnius airport (associative image)
4 h ago

In response to sanction-busting, Lithuania changes flight rules

Containers at Klaipėda Port (associative image)
6 h ago

Lithuania’s Klaipėda overtakes St Petersburg in container traffic, says port CEO

Drought in Lithuania (associative image)
7 h ago

Earth turning into ash as Lithuania hit with intense drought

LRT
7 h ago

LRT fails to elect director general

Russia's war in Ukraine
8
23 h ago

Has Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive finally begun? Maybe

8
Minks (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuania moves to ban fur farming

Gas (associative image)
1 d ago

Gas prices for consumers in Lithuania to decrease

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament votes against holding snap elections

updated
Drought in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.06.07 09:30

Earth turning into ash as Lithuania hit with intense drought

Containers at Klaipėda Port (associative image)
2023.06.07 10:32

Lithuania’s Klaipėda overtakes St Petersburg in container traffic, says port CEO

Russia's war in Ukraine
8
2023.06.06 17:30

Has Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive finally begun? Maybe

8
Minks (associative image)
2023.06.06 17:16

Lithuania moves to ban fur farming

Vilnius airport (associative image)
2023.06.07 12:40

In response to sanction-busting, Lithuania changes flight rules

Migration crisis in Lithuania.
2023.06.07 14:58

Detaining migrants unconstitutional, rules Lithuanian court

LRT
2023.06.07 09:16

LRT fails to elect director general

Public transport in Vilnius
2023.06.07 16:47

Public transport in Vilnius to be free during NATO summit