New public transport ticketing system to be introduced in Vilnius this week

A new electronic ticketing system will be introduced on Vilnius buses and trolleybuses, according to a Vilnius public transport administration, JUDU.

The integration of the new system will be gradual, as 642 vehicles will be equipped with the new ticket scanning machines by the system’s launch on May 27 and 76 of the oldest trolleybuses will be equipped by June 30.

On May 27, data will migrate from the old system to the new one. Due to system integration work, it will not be possible for Vilnius Resident Card users to purchase and top up public transport tickets from 12:00 on May 26 until 6:00 on May 27.

During the implementation of the new e-ticketing system, the tickets and e-money held by Vilnius Resident Card users will be transferred automatically.

Public transport in Vilnius. / E.Blaževič/LRT

For users of the mobile apps m.Ticket and Trafi, neither the tickets nor the process of purchasing and activating them will change. Existing tickets will remain valid as before.

The option to buy a single paper ticket from the driver will also remain available, but the ticket will be different – from May 27, it will have a QR code on the back which will need to be scanned at the new ticket scanning machines.

Passengers with old-style single tickets will only be able to mark them on the old machines until July 31. If they do not use up their old tickets, passengers will be able to exchange them for the new type of ticket at the customer service centres from August 1.