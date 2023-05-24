Naujienų srautas

Eugenijus Gentvilas, Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 16 min. ago

Government resignation and snap elections – which should come first?

New ticket scanning machine
News 24 min. ago

New public transport ticketing system to be introduced in Vilnius this week

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian president accepts education minister’s resignation

A construction site in Lithuania.
News 3 h ago

It’s getting harder to afford homes in Lithuania. What can be done?

Funeral of First Lady Alma Adamkienė
News 18 h ago

Hundreds attend funeral of Lithuania’s former first lady Alma Adamkienė

Demolished national stadium in Vilnius
News 19 h ago

National stadium gets construction permit in Vilnius

Linas Pernavas
News 20 h ago

Lithuanian parliament approves Pernavas as anti-corruption chief

The Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Kaunas.
News 21 h ago

Lithuania gives tax breaks to defence industry

Vilnius
News 22 h ago

Lithuanian Bank calls on lenders to offer fixed-rate mortgages

Lithuanian passport
News 23 h ago

Lithuania to hold multiple citizenship referendum in 2024

LGBTQ activists in the Lithuanian parliament
News 1 d ago

Same-sex civil union bill returns to Lithuanian parliament agenda, passes second vote

Gitanas Nausėda and Emmanuel Macron
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president to meet with Macron in France

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament likely to back snap elections initiative – Seimas speaker

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s ruling block removes same-sex civil union bill from parliament agenda

Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) reached Lithuania
News 1 d ago

New batch of American JLTVs arrives in Lithuania

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian PM accepts education minister’s resignation, confirms government step-down intentions

News2023.05.24 11:00

New public transport ticketing system to be introduced in Vilnius this week

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.05.24 11:00
New ticket scanning machine
New ticket scanning machine / JUDU

A new electronic ticketing system will be introduced on Vilnius buses and trolleybuses, according to a Vilnius public transport administration, JUDU. 

The integration of the new system will be gradual, as 642 vehicles will be equipped with the new ticket scanning machines by the system’s launch on May 27 and 76 of the oldest trolleybuses will be equipped by June 30.

On May 27, data will migrate from the old system to the new one. Due to system integration work, it will not be possible for Vilnius Resident Card users to purchase and top up public transport tickets from 12:00 on May 26 until 6:00 on May 27.

During the implementation of the new e-ticketing system, the tickets and e-money held by Vilnius Resident Card users will be transferred automatically.

Public transport in Vilnius.
Public transport in Vilnius. / E.Blaževič/LRT

For users of the mobile apps m.Ticket and Trafi, neither the tickets nor the process of purchasing and activating them will change. Existing tickets will remain valid as before.

The option to buy a single paper ticket from the driver will also remain available, but the ticket will be different – from May 27, it will have a QR code on the back which will need to be scanned at the new ticket scanning machines.

Passengers with old-style single tickets will only be able to mark them on the old machines until July 31. If they do not use up their old tickets, passengers will be able to exchange them for the new type of ticket at the customer service centres from August 1.

New ticket scanning machine
Public transport in Vilnius.
# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

