Lithuanian MP’s post about Israel draws condemnation as anti-Semitic

Lithuanian MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis has attracted controversy with a Facebook post criticising Israel. Several ambassadors have slammed his statements, while prosecutors have opened a probe into suspected anti-Semitism.

On Sunday, Žemaitaitis, who is a member of the Freedom and Justice party and sits in the parliament with the mixed group of MPs, posted a news story about a Palestinian school demolished by Israel in the West Bank.

“It turns out that we have other animals in the world besides Putin, and it’s ISRAEL,” the politician commented in the post. “One is destroying schools with tanks, and the other one is using tractors.”

He added that Israel’s actions “increase the anger and, at the same time, the hatred towards Jews and their nation” and quoted an anti-Semitic rhyme that translates roughly as: “A Jew was climbing a ladder and accidentally fell off. Take a stick, kids, and kill that little Jew.”

“After such events [Israel demolishing Palestinian school], no wonder that there appear sayings like this,” Žemaitaitis commented.

Remigijus Žemaitaitis' Facebook post / screengrab

Israeli Ambassador to Lithuania Hadas Wittenberg Silverstein condemned his statements on Monday, saying it may “legitimise anti-Semitic attitudes”.

“While we respect the freedom of expression, we stress that criticism of Israel’s actions and policies is one thing, but clearly anti-Semitic comments are a total different matter,” the Israeli diplomat said in the statement.

“Using this opportunity, MP Žemaitaitis is seeking to legitimise anti-Semitic attitudes and the crackdown on Jews. We strongly condemn this comment by the member of the Seimas and all forms of anti-Semitism and hatred,” she said.

Israeli Ambassador Hadas Wittenberg Silverstein / D. Umbrasas/LRT

German Ambassador Matthias Sonn has also denounced the politician’s statement, calling it “rabidly and violently anti-Semitic”.

“I can only join my Israeli colleague’s expression of dismay and add my personal disgust at such a revolting display of murderous hate speech. In particular, it needs to be stressed that this has absolutely nothing to do with one’s approval or otherwise of Israel’s policies or actions,” the ambassador said.

“In the face of this outrage, I formally express Germany’s full solidarity with Lithuania’s Jewish community, only five percent of whom survived the years of Nazi German occupation of Lithuania, 1941-44,” he added.

Having funded the construction of the demolished school in the West Bank, the European Union has also criticised Israel’s decision to tear it down. Meanwhile, Israel maintains that the school was built illegally and also cited safety issues.

German Ambassador Matthias Sonn / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Investigation into anti-Semitism

The Vilnius District Prosecutor’s Office said on Tuesday it opened a pre-trial investigation into possible hate speech in Žemaitaitis’ Facebook post.

“The investigation was launched following an assessment of MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis’ Facebook post, which may contain forms of anti-Semitism and the spread of hatred," the prosecutors said in a statement.

For his part, Žemaitaitis told BNS on Tuesday that he welcomed the investigation.

“It will be an opportunity to further expose to the public, to show how Israel and the Israeli government, like communist Bolsheviks, are destroying schools built in another state, another country with EU money,” he said, adding that Lithuania, too, was a contributor to EU funds.

“This means the destruction of someone else’s property [...], in which case Israel has to either rebuild or compensate the EU for the damage to the school. Either in cash or by rebuilding the school,” he added.

Žemaitaitis said that he did not consider his post to be hate speech and that he would not delete it.