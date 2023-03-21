Naujienų srautas

NATO flag
News 22 min. ago

Lithuanians grow more enthusiastic about NATO – Eurobarometer

Vilnius
News 35 min. ago

Russians to be banned from buying property in Lithuania

Russia's Z sign on an armoured vehicle (associative image)
News 1 h ago

‘Balts will fight, but they are small.’ Zelensky on future if Ukraine falls

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
News 2 h ago

Lithuania’s Finance Ministry presents tax reform proposal: expanded property taxes and fewer exemptions

Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople with Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in Vilnius
News 2 h ago

Patriarch of Constantinople visits Vilnius in appeal to Lithuania’s Orthodox Christians

Members of the Lithuanian parliament (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian parliament calls for international recognition of Russia as terrorist state

Supermarket
News 7 h ago

Lithuanians more concerned about inflation than most Europeans – survey

Vilnius street (associative image)
News 7 h ago

President’s adviser tells Vilnius authorities to clean up before NATO summit

A woman with an umbrella
News 9 h ago

Eight in ten Lithuanians pessimistic about situation in country – poll

Valdas Benkunskas and Vismantė Benkunskienė
News 10 h ago

Who is Valdas Benkunskas, mayor-elect of Vilnius?

Nova Poshta opens in Vilnius.
News 1 d ago

Ukraine’s Nova Poshta opens branch in Vilnius

Tomas Ivanauskas
News 1 d ago

Art critic Ivanauskas appointed Lithuania’s cultural attaché to Ukraine

TS-LKD press conference.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s ruling conservatives defeated in regions, record elections gains in cities

Valdas Benkunskas
News 1 d ago

Mayor-elect Benkunskas sees three-party coalition in capital, stronger ties with Vilnius District

Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania makes it to top 20 happiest countries in the world

Elections in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Social Democrats win most mayoral seats in Lithuania’s local elections

News2023.03.21 18:00

Lithuanians grow more enthusiastic about NATO – Eurobarometer

AM
Austėja Masiokaitė-Liubinienė 2023.03.21 18:00
NATO flag
NATO flag / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuanians’ trust in NATO and the European Union has increased over the past year, as has their support for the EU’s further enlargement, the latest Eurobarometer survey showed on Tuesday.  

Around 64 percent of Lithuanians say they trust the EU, 5 percent more compared to a year before. In the EU on average, the level of trust remains stable at 47 percent. Lithuania and Denmark have the lowest levels of distrust in the EU at 24 percent, according to the report.

Growing trust in NATO

Trust in NATO has increased in Lithuania and most other EU countries over the year. In Lithuania, 70 percent of the respondents say they trust the alliance (8 percent more than a year ago), compared to the EU average of 50 percent (5 percent increase).

The highest levels of trust in NATO are in Denmark (86 percent), the Netherlands (76 percent), and Finland (75 percent).

NATO flag at the Lithuanian Presidential Palace
NATO flag at the Lithuanian Presidential Palace / E. Genys / LRT

Finland, which has applied for NATO membership, also recorded the largest year-on-year increase (24 percent) in trust in the alliance. Sweden, the other Nordic country invited to join NATO, registered a 7 percent increase, while Latvia, Poland, and France each saw trust in the organisation grow by 11 percent.

Estonia was the only country to record a major decline of 22 percent in trust in NATO over the year.

In favour of EU enlargement

In the latest survey, 73 percent of Lithuanians said they would support further enlargement of the EU, up from 68 percent a year ago. In the EU on average, the number increased by 5 percent to 52 percent.

“This increase is likely to be a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine’s possible membership of the European Union is gaining public support,” the survey’s authors said.

Also, 56 percent of Lithuanians have a positive image of the EU, higher than the bloc's average of 45 percent. Ireland has the highest share of citizens with a positive image of the EU (74 percent), while the Czech Republic and Slovakia have the lowest (32 percent).

European Union
European Union / AP

The survey shows strong support for a common EU defence and security policy both in Lithuania and in the EU on average, at 86 percent and 77 percent, respectively.

However, the percentage of those who think so in Lithuania fell by 3 points year-on-year.

The Eurobarometer survey was carried out in all EU countries between January and February. Some 1,003 citizens aged 15 and over were interviewed in Lithuania.

NATO flag
NATO flag at the Lithuanian Presidential Palace
European Union
# Society# Baltics and the World# Baltics and the EU
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Vilnius
35 min. ago

Russians to be banned from buying property in Lithuania

Russia's Z sign on an armoured vehicle (associative image)
1 h ago

‘Balts will fight, but they are small.’ Zelensky on future if Ukraine falls

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
2 h ago

Lithuania’s Finance Ministry presents tax reform proposal: expanded property taxes and fewer exemptions

Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople with Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in Vilnius
2 h ago

Patriarch of Constantinople visits Vilnius in appeal to Lithuania’s Orthodox Christians

Members of the Lithuanian parliament (associative image)
5 h ago

Lithuanian parliament calls for international recognition of Russia as terrorist state

Supermarket
7 h ago

Lithuanians more concerned about inflation than most Europeans – survey

Vilnius street (associative image)
7 h ago

President’s adviser tells Vilnius authorities to clean up before NATO summit

A woman with an umbrella
9 h ago

Eight in ten Lithuanians pessimistic about situation in country – poll

Valdas Benkunskas and Vismantė Benkunskienė
10 h ago

Who is Valdas Benkunskas, mayor-elect of Vilnius?

Nova Poshta opens in Vilnius.
1 d ago

Ukraine’s Nova Poshta opens branch in Vilnius

Valdas Benkunskas and Vismantė Benkunskienė
2023.03.21 08:00

Who is Valdas Benkunskas, mayor-elect of Vilnius?

Vilnius street (associative image)
2023.03.21 10:24

President’s adviser tells Vilnius authorities to clean up before NATO summit

A woman with an umbrella
2023.03.21 09:18

Eight in ten Lithuanians pessimistic about situation in country – poll

Supermarket
2023.03.21 11:16

Lithuanians more concerned about inflation than most Europeans – survey

Members of the Lithuanian parliament (associative image)
2023.03.21 13:11

Lithuanian parliament calls for international recognition of Russia as terrorist state

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
2023.03.21 16:12

Lithuania’s Finance Ministry presents tax reform proposal: expanded property taxes and fewer exemptions

Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople with Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in Vilnius
2023.03.21 15:56

Patriarch of Constantinople visits Vilnius in appeal to Lithuania’s Orthodox Christians

Russia's Z sign on an armoured vehicle (associative image)
2023.03.21 17:12

‘Balts will fight, but they are small.’ Zelensky on future if Ukraine falls

Vilnius
2023.03.21 17:47

Russians to be banned from buying property in Lithuania