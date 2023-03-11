Naujienų srautas

Independence Day in Vilnius
News 6 min. ago

Lithuanian marks Independence Restoration Day – key events in Vilnius

Belaruskali
News 14 h ago

EU considers exemptions from sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
News 15 h ago

Lithuanian, Turkish presidents discuss security in Baltic, Black Sea regions

A seal pup.
News 15 h ago

Latvia asks people to leave seals alone

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 15 h ago

Lithuanian PM proposes extending state of emergency for ‘last time’

January 13, 1991 in Lithuania
News 17 h ago

Russian national convicted for Soviet crackdown in Vilnius returns to Moscow

Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
News 19 h ago

Lithuanian parliament opens spring session, tax reform top priority

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 21 h ago

First Baltic citizen killed in Ukraine fighting

Office work
News 21 h ago

Why you should work less in Lithuania this Friday

Russian flag.
News 21 h ago

Russia sanctions 144 Baltic citizens

Elections in Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Elections and threats

Klaipėda Port
News 1 d ago

Russian ship, private plane denied entry to Lithuania

Lithuanian passport
News 1 d ago

Lithuania mulls allowing dual citizenships

Astravyets nuclear power plant
News 1 d ago

Russia's state nuclear agency covered up incidents, says Lithuanian intelligence

Belarusian opposition in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Belarus’ KGB may have agents among diaspora in Lithuania – intelligence

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 1 d ago

Russia ready to continue war in Ukraine for another two years – Lithuanian intelligence

2023.03.11 08:00

Lithuanian marks Independence Restoration Day – key events in Vilnius

Independence Day in Vilnius
Independence Day in Vilnius / S. Žiūra / BNS

On March 11, Lithuania celebrates Independence Restoration Day. Here are the key events that there taking place in Vilnius today. 

9:00 Flower laying ceremony at the Žinia monument commemorating March 11, 1990 at Independence Square.

10:00 Commemoration of the Lithuanian Independence Restoration Day and State Independence Scholarship Award Ceremony at the Seimas’ March 11 Act Hall.

10:00-17:00 Events dedicated to the Lithuanian Independence Restoration Day at the Seimas Visitors’ Centre (educational activities and workshops for children, screenings of videos, visits to thematic exhibitions, quizzes).

Independence Day in Vilnius
Independence Day in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas / LRT

12:00 Flag-raising ceremony of the three Baltic states at Independence Square.

12:00-18:00 Open hours at the Centre for Civil Education.

12:30 A procession, “Road to Restoring Independence”, along Gediminas Avenue from Independence Square to Cathedral Square.

12:30-17:00 Open hours at the First Chamber of the Seimas, the Lithuanian Freedom Defenders and the Stained Glass Galleries.

13:00 Mass at Vilnius Cathedral Basilica.

Independence Day in Vilnius
Independence Day in Vilnius
