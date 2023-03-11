Lithuanian marks Independence Restoration Day – key events in Vilnius

On March 11, Lithuania celebrates Independence Restoration Day. Here are the key events that there taking place in Vilnius today.
9:00 Flower laying ceremony at the Žinia monument commemorating March 11, 1990 at Independence Square.
10:00 Commemoration of the Lithuanian Independence Restoration Day and State Independence Scholarship Award Ceremony at the Seimas’ March 11 Act Hall.
10:00-17:00 Events dedicated to the Lithuanian Independence Restoration Day at the Seimas Visitors’ Centre (educational activities and workshops for children, screenings of videos, visits to thematic exhibitions, quizzes).
12:00 Flag-raising ceremony of the three Baltic states at Independence Square.
12:00-18:00 Open hours at the Centre for Civil Education.
12:30 A procession, “Road to Restoring Independence”, along Gediminas Avenue from Independence Square to Cathedral Square.
12:30-17:00 Open hours at the First Chamber of the Seimas, the Lithuanian Freedom Defenders and the Stained Glass Galleries.
13:00 Mass at Vilnius Cathedral Basilica.