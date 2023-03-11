Lithuanian marks Independence Restoration Day – key events in Vilnius

On March 11, Lithuania celebrates Independence Restoration Day. Here are the key events that there taking place in Vilnius today.

9:00 Flower laying ceremony at the Žinia monument commemorating March 11, 1990 at Independence Square.

10:00 Commemoration of the Lithuanian Independence Restoration Day and State Independence Scholarship Award Ceremony at the Seimas’ March 11 Act Hall.

10:00-17:00 Events dedicated to the Lithuanian Independence Restoration Day at the Seimas Visitors’ Centre (educational activities and workshops for children, screenings of videos, visits to thematic exhibitions, quizzes).

Independence Day in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas / LRT

12:00 Flag-raising ceremony of the three Baltic states at Independence Square.

12:00-18:00 Open hours at the Centre for Civil Education.

12:30 A procession, “Road to Restoring Independence”, along Gediminas Avenue from Independence Square to Cathedral Square.

12:30-17:00 Open hours at the First Chamber of the Seimas, the Lithuanian Freedom Defenders and the Stained Glass Galleries.

13:00 Mass at Vilnius Cathedral Basilica.