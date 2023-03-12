Unwanted shelter dogs from Lithuania find new homes in Finland

If homeless dogs cannot find a home in Lithuania, many travel to Finland, where new owners even cover their trip.

Some of the pets that end up in Lithuanian shelters are taken from their uncaring owners: the animals are sick, starved, and injured when volunteers pick them up. Some have to undergo surgery, after which they can go to their new owners.

However, it is very hard for sick pets to find a home in Lithuania, so some of them go to Finland.

“One dog, unleashed from a barn here, is now living in a house with underfloor heating, incomparably better conditions,” says veterinarian Povilas Liekis.

Dog shelter (associative image) / Scanpix

The animals that have recovered from surgery and are ready for the trip to Finland are given beauty treatments. Volunteer Brigita Mickevičiūtė-Tamošiūnienė makes sure that they go to their new owners clean and fragrant.

“Some of them haven’t even been to a hairdresser all their lives, and there are those who are older, so it makes a big difference. It’s very nice to see the change. Of course, it’s a little sad to say goodbye when you get used to the animal, but it’s much better for them there,” she says.

Around 500 pets have left the ‘Little Friend’ animal shelter in Panevėžys, northern Lithuania, for Finland. The most popular are Lithuanian farm dogs, and people also take in disabled dogs.

Dog shelter (associative image) / R. Rumšienė / LRT

Finnish families who receive a dog from Lithuania hire specialists to help socialise the animal in its new home. Many are used as trackers or help senior citizens in care homes.

“There are families where, for example, the owner sits in a wheelchair and teaches his or her dog from a Lithuanian shelter to pick up an object for them. It’s good for the dogs and good for the people. Thinking that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks is definitely not true,” says Liisa Leitzinger, founder of Pet Rescue Finland.

Volunteers from Lithuanian shelters are in constant contact with the new dog owners. The latter send videos and updates about how the pets are doing and adapting. Once a year, Lithuanian volunteers visit the dogs in Finland.