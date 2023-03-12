Naujienų srautas

Dog shelter (associative image)
News 14 min. ago

Unwanted shelter dogs from Lithuania find new homes in Finland

Kristina Sabaliauskaitė
News 2 h ago

Decolonising Russian culture? Lithuanian writer in Brussels looks for way forward

Alexander Lukashenko
News 1 d ago

Why is the EU soft on Lukashenko?

Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
News 1 d ago

Art exhibition in Paris celebrates 700 years of Vilnius

Independence Day in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian marks Independence Restoration Day – key events in Vilnius

Belaruskali
News 1 d ago

EU considers exemptions from sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian, Turkish presidents discuss security in Baltic, Black Sea regions

A seal pup.
News 1 d ago

Latvia asks people to leave seals alone

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian PM proposes extending state of emergency for ‘last time’

January 13, 1991 in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Russian national convicted for Soviet crackdown in Vilnius returns to Moscow

Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament opens spring session, tax reform top priority

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 2 d ago

First Baltic citizen killed in Ukraine fighting

Office work
News 2 d ago

Why you should work less in Lithuania this Friday

Russian flag.
News 2 d ago

Russia sanctions 144 Baltic citizens

Elections in Lithuania.
News 2 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Elections and threats

Klaipėda Port
News 2 d ago

Russian ship, private plane denied entry to Lithuania

News

2023.03.12 12:00

Unwanted shelter dogs from Lithuania find new homes in Finland

VT
Vesta Tizenhauzienė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2023.03.12 12:00
Dog shelter (associative image)
Dog shelter (associative image) / BNS

If homeless dogs cannot find a home in Lithuania, many travel to Finland, where new owners even cover their trip. 

Some of the pets that end up in Lithuanian shelters are taken from their uncaring owners: the animals are sick, starved, and injured when volunteers pick them up. Some have to undergo surgery, after which they can go to their new owners.

However, it is very hard for sick pets to find a home in Lithuania, so some of them go to Finland.

“One dog, unleashed from a barn here, is now living in a house with underfloor heating, incomparably better conditions,” says veterinarian Povilas Liekis.

Dog shelter (associative image)
Dog shelter (associative image) / Scanpix

The animals that have recovered from surgery and are ready for the trip to Finland are given beauty treatments. Volunteer Brigita Mickevičiūtė-Tamošiūnienė makes sure that they go to their new owners clean and fragrant.

“Some of them haven’t even been to a hairdresser all their lives, and there are those who are older, so it makes a big difference. It’s very nice to see the change. Of course, it’s a little sad to say goodbye when you get used to the animal, but it’s much better for them there,” she says.

Around 500 pets have left the ‘Little Friend’ animal shelter in Panevėžys, northern Lithuania, for Finland. The most popular are Lithuanian farm dogs, and people also take in disabled dogs.

Dog shelter (associative image)
Dog shelter (associative image) / R. Rumšienė / LRT

Finnish families who receive a dog from Lithuania hire specialists to help socialise the animal in its new home. Many are used as trackers or help senior citizens in care homes.

“There are families where, for example, the owner sits in a wheelchair and teaches his or her dog from a Lithuanian shelter to pick up an object for them. It’s good for the dogs and good for the people. Thinking that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks is definitely not true,” says Liisa Leitzinger, founder of Pet Rescue Finland.

Volunteers from Lithuanian shelters are in constant contact with the new dog owners. The latter send videos and updates about how the pets are doing and adapting. Once a year, Lithuanian volunteers visit the dogs in Finland.

Dog shelter (associative image)
Dog shelter (associative image)
Dog shelter (associative image)
