News

2023.01.13 14:13

Lithuania’s former president slams ‘immature’ debate on German brigade

B
BNS 2023.01.13 14:13
Dalia Grybauskaitė
Dalia Grybauskaitė / E. Blaževič/LRT

The ongoing public debate on Germany’s commitment to send a brigade to Lithuania is a “disgrace”, former president Dalia Grybauskaitė says.

“I think the public debate shows the immaturity of our political elite,” she told reporters at the parliament on Friday. “Such things should not be discussed in public as this is really the type of information that needs to be coordinated with partners at the working level and both sides need to resolve issues during a non-public and non-politicised debate.”

Vilnius wants a full German brigade to be permanently deployed in the country. Berlin officials, however, have said on numerous occasions that only part of the brigade will be deployed in Lithuania and the rest will stay at home but will be ready to redeploy quickly if necessary.

This has sparked discussions in Lithuania about Germany’s commitment.

According to Grybauskaitė, this debate is “a politicised expression of some politicians’ ambitions”.

“We need to do our homework, and Germany is doing its homework. The most important thing is for Lithuania to be defended, and for NATO’s eastern flank to be strengthened defensively. This is the most important thing, and public bubble discussions are a political disgrace for the country,” the former president said.

