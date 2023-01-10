Radio Free Europe opens office in Vilnius

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) will open its first office in Vilnius on Tuesday.

The new bureau will host displaced journalists from Belarus who were forced to flee following the country's fraudulent 2020 election, as well as a new reporting team from the Russian-language service Current Time.

The broadcaster, funded by the US government, was forced to relocate from Russia after its office was closed by the authorities.

Three RFE/RL journalists – Ihar Losik, Aleh Hruzdzilovich, and Andrey Kuznechyk – also remain imprisoned in Belarus.

Later this week, RFE/RL will also open an office in Riga, Latvia, which will act as a Russian-language media centre for fighting Russian propaganda.