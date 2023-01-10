Reporters (associative image)

News

12 min. ago

Radio Free Europe opens office in Vilnius

Lithuanians (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Immigration or fertility: Lithuania pressed to address its demographic problems

Riot outside the parliament on August !0, 2021.

News

16 h ago

One person accused of organising August 2021 riot at Lithuanian parliament

Taiwan

News

17 h ago

Despite earlier misgivings, Lithuanian parliamentary delegation visits Taiwan

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)

News

19 h ago

Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog received over 4,700 tip-offs in 2022

January 13 case in Vilnius

News

20 h ago

After speaking to Kremlin media, Lithuanian lawyer deemed threat to national security

Around 6,000 people joined the traditional Road of Life and Death run in Vilnius

News

21 h ago

Thousands join traditional January 13 run in Vilnius to commemorate Soviet crackdown victims

The Lithuanian Culture Council

News

21 h ago

Over 100 Ukrainian artists received grants in Lithuania

NATO and Ukraine flags

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president plans pre-summit tour to convince NATO to accept Ukraine

Vilnius business centres

News

1 d ago

‘This is obscene’ – Lithuanian regulators urge banks to close rate gap between loans and deposits

Aurimas Valujavičius

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian traveller who rows solo across the Atlantic

Beauty salon (associative image)

News

1 d ago

‘They think I’m stealing their clients’: competition in Lithuania’s beauty industry pits Ukrainians against locals

Migrants

News

2 d ago

‘Fortress Europe’ vs solidarity: EU’s broken asylum system torn between two camps

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

2 d ago

Is Facebook truly neutral? – opinion

Procession of the Three Wise Men in Vilnius

News

3 d ago

Procession of Three Wise Men concludes Christmas season in Vilnius – photos

Agnė Bilotaitė

News

3 d ago

Lithuania does not plan unilateral seizure of Russian assets, minister says

News

2023.01.10 09:33

Radio Free Europe opens office in Vilnius

B
BNS 2023.01.10 09:33
Reporters (associative image)
Reporters (associative image) / E.Blaževič/LRT

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) will open its first office in Vilnius on Tuesday.

The new bureau will host displaced journalists from Belarus who were forced to flee following the country's fraudulent 2020 election, as well as a new reporting team from the Russian-language service Current Time.

The broadcaster, funded by the US government, was forced to relocate from Russia after its office was closed by the authorities.

Three RFE/RL journalists – Ihar Losik, Aleh Hruzdzilovich, and Andrey Kuznechyk – also remain imprisoned in Belarus.

Later this week, RFE/RL will also open an office in Riga, Latvia, which will act as a Russian-language media centre for fighting Russian propaganda.

# News
Lithuanians (associative image)
1 h ago

Immigration or fertility: Lithuania pressed to address its demographic problems

Riot outside the parliament on August !0, 2021.
16 h ago

One person accused of organising August 2021 riot at Lithuanian parliament

Taiwan
17 h ago

Despite earlier misgivings, Lithuanian parliamentary delegation visits Taiwan

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)
19 h ago

Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog received over 4,700 tip-offs in 2022

January 13 case in Vilnius
20 h ago

After speaking to Kremlin media, Lithuanian lawyer deemed threat to national security

Around 6,000 people joined the traditional Road of Life and Death run in Vilnius
9
21 h ago

Thousands join traditional January 13 run in Vilnius to commemorate Soviet crackdown victims

9
The Lithuanian Culture Council
21 h ago

Over 100 Ukrainian artists received grants in Lithuania

NATO and Ukraine flags
1 d ago

Lithuanian president plans pre-summit tour to convince NATO to accept Ukraine

Vilnius business centres
1 d ago

‘This is obscene’ – Lithuanian regulators urge banks to close rate gap between loans and deposits

Aurimas Valujavičius
1 d ago

Lithuanian traveller who rows solo across the Atlantic

January 13 case in Vilnius
2023.01.09 13:22

After speaking to Kremlin media, Lithuanian lawyer deemed threat to national security

Taiwan
2023.01.09 16:01

Despite earlier misgivings, Lithuanian parliamentary delegation visits Taiwan

Around 6,000 people joined the traditional Road of Life and Death run in Vilnius
9
2023.01.09 12:20

Thousands join traditional January 13 run in Vilnius to commemorate Soviet crackdown victims

9
Riot outside the parliament on August !0, 2021.
2023.01.09 17:36

One person accused of organising August 2021 riot at Lithuanian parliament

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)
2023.01.09 14:22

Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog received over 4,700 tip-offs in 2022

Lithuanians (associative image)
2023.01.10 08:00

Immigration or fertility: Lithuania pressed to address its demographic problems

The Lithuanian Culture Council
2023.01.09 12:00

Over 100 Ukrainian artists received grants in Lithuania