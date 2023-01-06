Vilnius 700 Anniversary programme in Vilnius Town Hall Square

Taiwan’s digital affairs minister to pay visit to Lithuania

PP GG
Paulius Perminas, Giedrius Gaidamavičius, BNS 2023.01.06 12:13
Taiwan's Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang
Taiwan's Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang / AP

Taiwan’s Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang will visit Lithuania next week, Lithuania’s Economy Ministry confirmed on Friday.

The Taiwanese minister will visit Lithuania on January 11-13 and will meet with representatives of the Lithuanian ministry.

Eric Huang, head of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, told BNS that Audrey Tang was invited to speak at the Free Digital Democracy Dialogue, a discussion organised by the Institute of International Relations and Political Science at Vilnius University and the Go Forward Academy on January 12.

Neither the representative office, nor the ministry provided further details on the visit.

The minister’s visit will come as Vilnius-Taipei ties continue to deepen.

Taiwan
Taiwan / AP

It was reported in November that Litilit, a Lithuanian start-up developing laser technology, had attracted 3.5 million euros in investment from Taiwanese venture capital fund Taiwania Capital. It was the first Taiwanese investment from the 200-million-dollar investment package for Central and Eastern Europe.

Moreover, Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) plans to share its semiconductor technology with Teltonika IoT Group, a Lithuanian internet of things developer, under a contract that is set to be signed later this month during the visit of the next Taiwanese delegation to Lithuania.

Ties between Vilnius and Taipei, especially Lithuania’s decision to allow Taiwan to open a trade representation under its name in Vilnius, anger China and the latter has introduced bilateral trade restrictions for Lithuania.

The move has forced the EU to turn to the World Trade Organization.

Taiwan's Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang
Taiwan
# News# Baltics and the World# Baltics and China
