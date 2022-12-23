LRT English Newsletter: Facebook blocking your Ukraine posts?

LRT English Newsletter – December 23, 2022

Not sure if it’s just us, but Ukraine posts have been receiving considerably less traction on Facebook. What’s more, Lithuanian influencers and MPs say, merely collecting donations for Ukraine and "emotionally" denouncing Russia’s aggression may get you suspended from the platform (or so they claim).

According to Debunk.org, a Lithuanian analysis centre tracking disinformation, using keywords including “orkai” (orcs), “ruskiai” (Russkies) and “Putino zombiai” (Putin’s zombies) can get you banned. But this goes beyond questionable (and some derogative) terms, however.

In one example, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius had his Facebook account blocked after posting a historical map of present-day Russia and saying that “Maskolija” is a historic term for the mediaeval Duchy of Muscovy.

Andrius Tapinas, an influential Lithuanian media personality, also had his account blocked for a post promoting a fund-raiser for Ukraine. Tapinas then gathered hundreds of messages from his followers to show the absurd, at times, reasons for being blocked (you can see them here). He planned to bring the evidence to Meta representatives, but they then allegedly cancelled the meeting.

Kyiv has previously appealed to Facebook to stop blocking Ukrainian bloggers and journalists. “The Russian propaganda remains [intact], but the posts of Ukrainians become 'sensitive content' to the world,” the Ministry of Digital Transformation said in an open letter published in July.

Meta reps are now scheduled to visit Lithuania in January to discuss the issue.



'COUNTRY OF IMMIGRATION'



Due to a decrease in irregular migration, Lithuanian troops are stopping their Belarus' border patrols. The country is also closing its infamous prison in Kybartai that had been turned into a migrant camp. “Currently, 52 foreigners live at this centre, compared to around 700 initially. It’s not cost-effective and doesn’t make sense to keep the staff for such a number [of migrants],” said Giedrius Mišutis, the VSAT spokesperson.

But despite the decrease in numbers, Lithuania is now a country of immigration, the IOM said. Highlighting what Lithuania’s border officials say is a new trend, two Afghans with frostbite were taken in on the country’s border with Belarus.



GERMAN BRIGADE, AGAIN



The debate on the German brigade is turning toxic, according to Germany’s ambassador to Lithuania, Matthias Sonn. To put it (very) simply, Berlin and Vilnius agreed earlier this year to assign a German combat brigade to Lithuania following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The details on how many troops would be stationed in Lithuania, as well as the how and when, were not defined.

The issue is now front and centre of internal Lithuanian politics, with the foreign minister and the president showing a split in opinion (again), while several MPs have made it their go-to political horse. This week, the German chief of defence is on a visit to Lithuania, assumingly to iron out some of the alleged disagreements.



END OF STRIKE



The industrial action by public transport workers, which began on December 5, has ended. The workers scored a series of victories, including a rise in pay as well as a new collective contract. At the height of the strike, 489 drivers did not report to work. Vilnius’ public transport company, VVT, employs a total of 1,830 people, over 1,100 of whom are drivers



HIMARS AND FRIENDS



Lithuania is procuring a series of new weapons from the United States, including Switchblade drones and HIMARS. If you’ve been following the developments closely, you can find all the key details in our handy explainer. According to Lithuania’s chief of defence Valdemaras Rupšys, these purchases have opened “a new page for cooperation with the US”.

In somewhat related news, Lithuania has now banned Belarusian and Russian nationals residing in the country from owning guns.



GUIDE TO LITHUANIA



We are continuing with our joint "how to" series with International House Vilnius. This time – how to be self-employed in Lithuania.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



– A dispatch from Ukraine’s frontlines in Donbas – see it here.

– Ukrainians will continue receiving free public transport in Lithuania’s major cities next year.

– The number of Russians and Poles has dropped in Lithuania over the past 20 years.

– The Lithuanian Jewish Community is celebrating Hanukkah – in pictures.

– The Lithuanian parliament Seimas on Tuesday approved 37 million euros in compensation for Jewish private property expropriated by the Nazis and Soviets.

– Lithuanian opera singer Vaidas Vyšniauskas, also known by his international stage name Kristian Benedikt, has elicited criticism after performing in the Belarusian capital.

– Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said he saw signs that a policy of appeasement toward Russia was creeping into the European Union. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Lithuania will not apply exemptions in the latest EU sanctions package.

– China blocked the EU's efforts to form two adjudicating panels at the World Trade Organization over Beijing’s economic sanctions against Lithuania, as well as high-tech patents.

– Lithuania’s second-biggest city will host the 2023 EuroLeague Final Four next May.

– And check out these Christmas lights (some of them were pretty pricey).



Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Ieva Žvinakytė