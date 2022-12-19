Lithuanian opera singer causes outrage by performing in Minsk

Lithuanian opera singer Vaidas Vyšniauskas, also known by his international stage name Kristian Benedikt, has elicited criticism after performing in the Belarusian capital.

Lithuania has cut most of its ties with the neighbouring country over its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Vyšniauskas’ name was included in the Gala Opera concert at the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belarus on Sunday. According the programme, he performed an aria from Giuseppe Verdi’s Otello.

Vyšniauskas could not be contacted for comment on Monday.

Lithuania’s Cutlure Minister Simonas Kairys has criticised the singer.

“I am shocked, to put it simply. Indeed, such choices are incomprehensible to my common sense. The question is, in principle, what is going on in a person’s mind to make such choices,” the minister told BNS on Monday.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that such well-known personalities would travel to Minsk to perform,” Kairys added.

Although Vyšniauskas did not break any laws, Kairys insisted his decision to perform in Belarus was morally unacceptable.