Half of all cars in Vilnius will be electric by 2030, mayor says

Vilnius authorities will seek that, by the end of the decade, half of all cars driven in the city are electric, Mayor Remigijus Šimašius said, presenting plans to install 2,000 charging stations.

“Electric cars are the future. Our goal is to ensure that at least half of all cars in Vilnius are electric by 2030. Today, they make just over 1 percent. To achieve that, we need to make it convenient to charge an electric car,” Šimašius told reporters on Friday, presenting a plan for the development of slow-charging stations to be installed within the street lighting network.

There are now nine such stations installed in Vilnius, and there are plans to build around 120 more fast and medium charging stations, the mayor said.

The goal is to install 100 slow charging stations on street light poles by the end of 2023, and to have at least 2,000 of them by 2030, he said.