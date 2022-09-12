Kyiv, Ukraine (associative image)

News

40 min. ago

Minsk Avenue in Kyiv renamed Lithuania Avenue

Protests against Russia's war in Ukraine (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Fewer Lithuanians satisfied with response to Russia’s war in Ukraine – survey

Electricity (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Energy subsidies for businesses would put unbearable burden on state – minister

Irena Garliauskaitė

News

23 h ago

'They would like to live like Lithuanians': witnessing transition and stagnation in Moldova - interview

Panevėžys Karaites around 1939

News

1 d ago

Inside Lithuania's unique Crimean Karaim community

The Lithuanian Russian Drama Theatre

News

1 d ago

'I hope we don’t make a mistake': Lithuania looks to rename its Russian Drama Theatre

Giedrė Dulskaitė in Japan

News

2022.09.10 11:00

Most people in Japan now know Lithuania is not part of Russia – interview

Vilnius St. John Paul II Gymnasium

News

2022.09.10 10:00

Polish school ranked among the best in Lithuania – what's its secret?

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė

News

2022.09.09 17:45

Lithuanian PM foresees economic slowdown but not recession

Fluxus festival in Kaunas

News

2022.09.09 17:30

Art to the people: Kaunas, George Mačiūnas, and Fluxus

Yoko Ono (associative image)

News

2022.09.09 15:20

Yoko Ono's retrospective exhibition opening in Kaunas

Elections

News

2022.09.09 13:17

Lithuania looks to hold mayoral, municipal council elections on March 5

Heating (associative image)

News

2022.09.09 11:18

Lithuania to subsidise energy costs. Here’s what you need to know

President Valdas Adamkus and Elizabeth II in Lithuania in 2006

News

2022.09.09 10:46

‘A historic event in the life of the country’ – Lithuania’s former president recalls Elizabeth II’s visit

Queen Elizabeth II in Vilnius in 2006

News

2022.09.09 09:43

Lithuania will remember Queen Elizabeth II from her radiant and loving visit to Vilnius – president

Russian passport (associative image)

News

2022.09.09 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Russian visas and mysterious planes

News

2022.09.12 10:53

Minsk Avenue in Kyiv renamed Lithuania Avenue

B
BNS 2022.09.12 10:53
Kyiv, Ukraine (associative image)
Kyiv, Ukraine (associative image) / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

Minsk Avenue in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been renamed Lithuania Avenue, the Kyiv City Council announced last week.

In total, more than 40 streets, squares, boulevards, and avenues with names related to Russia and Belarus have been renamed, according to the council’s website.

Deputy Kyiv Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko said it was necessary to remove hostile names from the city map.

A total of 279 objects with names related to Russia and Belarus have been identified in Kyiv, according to Bondarenko. A decision on renaming the remaining sites would be taken by the end of September, he added.

# News# Baltics and the World
Protests against Russia's war in Ukraine (associative image)
1 h ago

Fewer Lithuanians satisfied with response to Russia’s war in Ukraine – survey

Electricity (associative image)
2 h ago

Energy subsidies for businesses would put unbearable burden on state – minister

Irena Garliauskaitė
23 h ago

'They would like to live like Lithuanians': witnessing transition and stagnation in Moldova - interview

Panevėžys Karaites around 1939
8
1 d ago

Inside Lithuania's unique Crimean Karaim community

8
The Lithuanian Russian Drama Theatre
5
1 d ago

'I hope we don’t make a mistake': Lithuania looks to rename its Russian Drama Theatre

5
Giedrė Dulskaitė in Japan
8
2022.09.10 11:00

Most people in Japan now know Lithuania is not part of Russia – interview

8
Vilnius St. John Paul II Gymnasium
6
2022.09.10 10:00

Polish school ranked among the best in Lithuania – what's its secret?

6
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.09.09 17:45

Lithuanian PM foresees economic slowdown but not recession

Fluxus festival in Kaunas
5
2022.09.09 17:30

Art to the people: Kaunas, George Mačiūnas, and Fluxus

5
Yoko Ono (associative image)
2022.09.09 15:20

Yoko Ono's retrospective exhibition opening in Kaunas

Irena Garliauskaitė
2022.09.11 12:00

'They would like to live like Lithuanians': witnessing transition and stagnation in Moldova - interview

Protests against Russia's war in Ukraine (associative image)
2022.09.12 10:14

Fewer Lithuanians satisfied with response to Russia’s war in Ukraine – survey

Electricity (associative image)
2022.09.12 09:18

Energy subsidies for businesses would put unbearable burden on state – minister