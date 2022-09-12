Minsk Avenue in Kyiv renamed Lithuania Avenue

Minsk Avenue in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been renamed Lithuania Avenue, the Kyiv City Council announced last week.

In total, more than 40 streets, squares, boulevards, and avenues with names related to Russia and Belarus have been renamed, according to the council’s website.

Deputy Kyiv Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko said it was necessary to remove hostile names from the city map.

A total of 279 objects with names related to Russia and Belarus have been identified in Kyiv, according to Bondarenko. A decision on renaming the remaining sites would be taken by the end of September, he added.