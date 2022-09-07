Heating

2022.09.07 14:41

Lithuania’s Finance Ministry proposes zero VAT on heating for two more winters

EA
Erika Alonderytė-Kazlauskė, BNS 2022.09.07 14:41
Heating
Heating / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian Finance Ministry has proposed to apply a zero VAT rate on central heating for two more heating seasons.

The ministry estimates that the measure will cost to the government around 110 million euros over the two years.

“Considering the market analysis and the current prices, this proposal is being submitted for two more heating seasons; it would be in effect between October 2022 and April 30, 2023, as well as during the following heating season,” Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė told reporters on Wednesday.

Last winter, the government decided to cut and reimburse the 9-percent VAT on heating to relieve pressure on households.

Gintarė Skaistė
Gintarė Skaistė / E.Blaževič/LRT

According to Skaistė, trends in the futures market suggest that prices for energy may remain elevated for longer.

She estimates that the government may lose 54 million euros in budget revenue due to this measure during the 2022-2023 heating season and another 57 million euros during the 2023-2024 heating season.

# Economy# Energy
