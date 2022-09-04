‘I see my marriage as a civic mission’ – interview with same-sex couple from Lithuania

Prieglius Žuklys and Danielius Rogoža swore an oath to each other at the Town Hall in Oslo, Norway’s capital. “It seems to me that here in Lithuania, the society tends to look at our relationship as a passing fad, as a relationship that is not as worthy as that of a man and a woman,” says Žuklys.

What was the wedding ceremony like in Oslo?

Danielius: I am very happy that during our journey, [...] we met a lot of good people who helped us to realise our vision of the celebration. We got married in Oslo on July 29 and on August 5 we had our wedding ceremony in Vilnius.

Prieglius: In Oslo, the ceremony took place in the town hall, a very impressive setting. It was strange and painful to have to go to another country for a seemingly simple wedding. There was a sense of well-meaning seriousness there, we felt dignified.

In Lithuania, we wanted a cosy, non-committal wedding. The humanist wedding ceremony lasted maybe 40 minutes and was very personal.

Danielius: The most sensitive thing in Oslo was that the person who greeted us there looked at us in a simple way, just like a couple getting married. It was like another world – in Oslo I felt dignified. It made me cry during the ceremony.

It seems to me that here in Lithuania, the environment, the society, tends to look at our relationship as a passing fad, as a relationship that is not quite serious, as a relationship that is not as worthy as that of a woman and a man. And, in Oslo, we felt that we were taken seriously.

Prieglius Žuklys and Danielius Rogoža / J. Stacevičius/LRT.lt

I don’t tend to go for big celebrations, we weren’t even sure if we were going to have two celebrations. I also saw our wedding in Lithuania as being important for the community.

I think it’s very important for people to know that we exist, that we really want to get married in Lithuania.

You said you were confronted with the attitude that your relationship is just a temporary thing, a fad. When did you yourself feel that it was not temporary?

Danielius: At first we were just friends, but eventually the boundaries of friendship changed, we realised that we wanted to be a couple. We have been together for five years now. We got engaged after a year of friendship, and we didn’t think about getting married then because we just didn’t see it as a possibility in Lithuania, or we didn’t see it as a possibility in a distant future. The engagement was just a way of strengthening the relationship.

The engagement was a symbolic act for us, and together we wanted to let our environment know in a subtle way – with a ring on our hand – that our relationship was serious. That is very important to me.

Prieglius Žuklys and Danielius Rogoža / J. Stacevičius/LRT.lt

And how was your marriage received by your relatives?

Danielius: We have long since revealed ourselves to our loved ones. Of course, it has taken time for them to accept it. Not all of our relatives were present at the wedding. That is sad. I still have to keep my mouth shut with some of them.

However, I do feel support from a large part of my family, they try to understand, they try to look at our relationship with respect, they call us family, and these things give me great hope. So I am sure that we need to keep talking and, in the long run, there should be less disagreements, less unjustified attitudes about homosexual relationships.

Sometimes people imagine something different, but when they see us and realise that we are ordinary people, just like everyone else – we have studied [in the same places], we have similar hobbies – they change their attitudes.

I come from a small town – Eišiškės. As an Eišiškės resident, I would like the members of the LGBT community who may live there to see that there are people from their town who are getting married, who are not afraid to show their love in public. So I also see my marriage as a kind of a civic mission.

When I was a teenager, I thought it would never happen, or that it would take a few decades to come out, to be openly gay, to stop hiding from society. In a small town, it seemed unrealistic.

I am glad that I was wrong, I am glad that I received congratulations from people in Eisiškiai.

Prieglius Žuklys and Danielius Rogoža / J. Stacevičius/LRT.lt

Prieglius: Relatives of LGBT people – parents, grandparents – do not always have someone to talk to. It’s not just us who are under pressure, it’s our relatives too.

At school, I was not out and I never imagined I would have a boyfriend in the future. I thought I could start a family only if I went far away. So now it is very positive that we have met a lot of supportive people during our wedding journey, as we call the whole process of getting married.

You are not only getting married in Norway, you are also going to Norway to live. Did you choose Oslo just because of the opportunities to study there?

Danielius: We had other reasons too, such as marriage and the possibility to adopt. Although we didn’t name it as our main motive, we probably had it in mind.

Prieglius: We talked about whether it would be five years or longer. We understand that it will take longer. But we don’t want to cut ties with Lithuania.

Danielius: Of course, one might think that if we had children, it would be awkward for them to come back to Lithuania, because it would be unclear what our legal status is. But someone needs to be first, someone who will be under pressure. I am sure it would do a lot of good for future generations.

I am also thinking of past generations who have done a lot, so that I am able to talk to you about our relationship with Prieglius. I feel I have a duty to talk about it, I feel I have a duty to return to Lithuania in the future and to build the kind of society that I still miss today.

Prieglius Žuklys and Danielius Rogoža / J. Stacevičius/LRT.lt

Are you ready to adopt?

Danielius: It seems to me that the bond that we create with another person is the most important thing. We are committed to it.

Prieglius: It will be a long process of preparation. We are still young, we will have time for that. I think when we feel safe, we will do it.

And that sense of security is changing? Do you feel safer in Lithuania today than you did a year, two, three years ago? Is the attitude of the society, of your close environment changing?

Prieglius: I think that change has already happened. Both in society as a whole and in the environment around me. Not all friendships have risen to the challenge, of course, but many have been preserved, and I am very happy about that.

There is also a change in society. People are no longer so surprised to see homosexual couples in public, and the media’s attitude towards the LGBT community has become more respectful, not based on myths or stereotypes.

I have been very involved in the Vilnius University LGBT group. I felt close to this community, and it was very important to find your own community, then you feel safer and more understood.

Prieglius Žuklys and Danielius Rogoža / J. Stacevičius/LRT.lt

It helps to come out to your parents, your grandparents, because it takes a lot of strength, it can be very scary.

Every time you want to come out you feel the distance, and when you finally tell them, the distance turns the other way – the relatives are afraid to ask. It’s a constant feeling that there isn’t a complete closeness with the people around you.

But I am sure that every coming-out is very important, it allows you to live your life with dignity and courage.

Danielius: Finally, there is a social price to pay – when close ties are broken, that is one of the most painful things.

Do you think that those broken friendships are irreparable?

Danielius: I don’t know how long it would take to dissolve those grievances, but I am hopeful. It takes time, it takes work and it takes will.

Prieglius: It depends on both sides. If one of them is trying, the other one has to try, too.

Prieglius Žuklys and Danielius Rogoža / J. Stacevičius/LRT.lt

You planned your wedding at a time when Lithuania was amid heated disputes over the legalisation of partnerships, civil unions, and close relationships. What were your thoughts at the time?

Prieglius: It was a time of quarantine when there was a lot of debate in the public space. The quarantine was probably psychologically difficult for everyone. And then there was a lot of hate speech, and there were moments when it was very scary, very unsafe.

Danielius: First of all, it is sad. It surprises me and knocks me out of my wits.

On social media, I see that you have added a second name to your last name – that of your spouse. Is that on your passports too?

Danielius: We can’t make it official yet. But we think we already have the right to change our names in informal contexts. I intend to sign my work under two names. For me, it is a dignified way of showing that I am married.

Prieglius: It is very important for us to show our relationship in this way.