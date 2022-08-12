Lithuania asks ECHR to join case on Russian aggression in Ukraine

On Friday, Lithuania asked to join the case on Russia’s war in Ukraine at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The Justice Ministry says it has submitted Lithuania's request to join the case as a third party.

"Lithuania needs to continue to demonstrate leadership in seeking justice for Ukraine and swiftly support Ukraine's positions in all international courts," Lithuanian Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska said in a statement.

"Russia's actions must be qualified as unprecedented mass violations of human rights. Every case on the loss of innocent lives, injury to people's health, damage to or loss of property, and damage incurred must be assessed,” she said.

The ECHR is examining the case following Ukraine's June 23 request regarding Russia's gross and systematic violations of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms through its military actions.

Dobrowolska says the case is aimed at protecting the rights of victims, adding that any future decision could provide a basis for taking legal measures to secure damages for victims of Russian military aggression.