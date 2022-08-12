Russia's war against Ukraine.

News

32 min. ago

Lithuania asks ECHR to join case on Russian aggression in Ukraine

Police

News

2 h ago

Lithuania launches probe into pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger

Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine

News

3 h ago

Lithuania asks NATO to backfill weapons it sends to Ukraine

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas in 2017.

News

5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: On thin ice

China's embassy in Vilnius.

News

20 h ago

Following Lithuania’s example, Latvia and Estonia quit China’s 16+1 platform

European Commission

News

20 h ago

Sanctions do not ban Russian payments for Lithuanian rail services, EC spokeswoman says

NATO drills in Latvia (associative image)

News

21 h ago

Changing defence outlook: Latvia joins other Baltic states in reintroducing conscription

Sheep Behind a Fence (1940) by Chaïm Soutine

News

23 h ago

Works by Soutine and Modigliani to be displayed in Lithuania’s Alytus

Monkeypox (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Two more monkeypox cases detected in Lithuania

Lithuanian foreign ministry

News

1 d ago

Two new deputies to join Lithuanian foreign minister’s team in major revamp

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas

News

1 d ago

MPs propose law to strip ice skater Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship

Taiwan (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s exports to the Indo-Pacific offset drop in trade with China – MFA

Gold bars

News

1 d ago

Amid economic uncertainty, Lithuanians are turning to gold

Lt Col Marco Maulbecker of Germany took over as commander of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group Lithuania

News

1 d ago

Germany’s Maulbecker takes over command of NATO eFP Battle Group in Lithuania

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian speaker proposes delegation from EU countries to visit Taiwan

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

News

1 d ago

US defence secretary pledges military training, support for Baltics

News

2022.08.12 13:27

Lithuania asks ECHR to join case on Russian aggression in Ukraine

B
BNS 2022.08.12 13:27
Russia's war against Ukraine.
Russia's war against Ukraine. / AP

On Friday, Lithuania asked to join the case on Russia’s war in Ukraine at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The Justice Ministry says it has submitted Lithuania's request to join the case as a third party.

"Lithuania needs to continue to demonstrate leadership in seeking justice for Ukraine and swiftly support Ukraine's positions in all international courts," Lithuanian Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska said in a statement.

"Russia's actions must be qualified as unprecedented mass violations of human rights. Every case on the loss of innocent lives, injury to people's health, damage to or loss of property, and damage incurred must be assessed,” she said.

The ECHR is examining the case following Ukraine's June 23 request regarding Russia's gross and systematic violations of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms through its military actions.

Dobrowolska says the case is aimed at protecting the rights of victims, adding that any future decision could provide a basis for taking legal measures to secure damages for victims of Russian military aggression.

Russia's war against Ukraine.
War in Ukraine.
Russia's war in Ukraine
# News# Russian invasion of Ukraine# Baltics and Russia
Police
2 h ago

Lithuania launches probe into pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger

Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine
3 h ago

Lithuania asks NATO to backfill weapons it sends to Ukraine

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas in 2017.
5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: On thin ice

China's embassy in Vilnius.
20 h ago

Following Lithuania’s example, Latvia and Estonia quit China’s 16+1 platform

European Commission
20 h ago

Sanctions do not ban Russian payments for Lithuanian rail services, EC spokeswoman says

NATO drills in Latvia (associative image)
6
21 h ago

Changing defence outlook: Latvia joins other Baltic states in reintroducing conscription

6
Sheep Behind a Fence (1940) by Chaïm Soutine
23 h ago

Works by Soutine and Modigliani to be displayed in Lithuania’s Alytus

Monkeypox (associative image)
1 d ago

Two more monkeypox cases detected in Lithuania

Lithuanian foreign ministry
1 d ago

Two new deputies to join Lithuanian foreign minister’s team in major revamp

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas
1 d ago

MPs propose law to strip ice skater Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship

China's embassy in Vilnius.
2022.08.11 17:59

Following Lithuania’s example, Latvia and Estonia quit China’s 16+1 platform

European Commission
2022.08.11 17:15

Sanctions do not ban Russian payments for Lithuanian rail services, EC spokeswoman says

NATO drills in Latvia (associative image)
6
2022.08.11 16:35

Changing defence outlook: Latvia joins other Baltic states in reintroducing conscription

6
Sheep Behind a Fence (1940) by Chaïm Soutine
2022.08.11 14:41

Works by Soutine and Modigliani to be displayed in Lithuania’s Alytus

Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine
2022.08.12 10:37

Lithuania asks NATO to backfill weapons it sends to Ukraine

Police
2022.08.12 11:07

Lithuania launches probe into pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas in 2017.
2022.08.12 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: On thin ice