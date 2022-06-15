Lithuania braced for heatwave next week

After a relatively cool week, temperatures in Lithuania will shoot up on Sunday and will stay above 30C next week, meteorologists say.

The weather will soon be typical for the Lithuanian summer, according to the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service.

Thursday will see brief showers and thunderstorms in many districts. Winds south-westerly, westerly, moderate, gusting 15-17 m/s in some places during thunderstorms. Maximum temperature will reach 17-22C.

Little change on Friday. Overnight, short showers and fog could occur in some places. North-westerly, light winds. During the day, short showers are expected in many places, with a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise to 19-24C.

On Saturday, showers are expected in many places during the day, with thunderstorms in some areas. Winds will stay moderate, temperatures will rise to 8-13C at night and 18-23C during the day.

Sunday, however, will be much hotter. Short showers are likely in many places with thunderstorms in some areas. Nighttime temperatures will stay 12-17C and rise to 25-30C during the day.

On Monday, the heatwave will continue and in some places intensify.

Brief showers with thunderstorms are possible overnight in the north of the country and heavy showers will wash many districts during the day. Temperatures at night will stay 17-22C and rise to 27-32C during the day, although the weather will be slightly cooler, 21-26C, on the coast.