Ramstein Legacy 2022

14 min. ago

NATO air defence exercise begins in Baltics, Poland

Natural gas (associative image)

57 min. ago

Natural gas prices for households in Lithuania to rise by up to 41.5 percent

Russia's war in Ukraine

1 h ago

Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia join Lithuania-initiated war crime probe team

Postage stamp commemorating the Bayraktar fundraising campaign

2 h ago

Lithuanian Post’s stamp to commemorate Bayraktar fundraising campaign

Railway for NATO equipment in Švenčionys district

5 h ago

Lithuania to invest €500m in military mobility projects to accommodate NATO equipment

Coronavirus vaccines

5 h ago

Lithuania starts offering 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to most vulnerable people

Bayraktar TB2 drone

6 h ago

Lithuania considers buying Bayraktar combat drones for itself – minister

Bayraktar drone

7 h ago

Lithuanian official to discuss Bayraktar purchase in Turkey

Baltic Pride 2022

7 h ago

Baltic Pride festival kicking off in Vilnius

Gitanas Nausėda

8 h ago

Compromise on Russian oil imports was necessary, says Lithuanian president

Mantas Kvedaravičius

8 h ago

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker receives special award at Cannes

Mircea Geoană

9 h ago

‘Time for diplomacy and political solution should come’ in Russia-Ukraine war – deputy NATO chief

Odesa harbour

1 d ago

Could Lithuania’s proposed naval coalition break blockade on Ukraine grain?

Alcohol

1 d ago

Lithuania’s per capita alcohol consumption went up last year

Money

1 d ago

Half of Lithuanians cut spending amid soaring inflation

Baltic Pride

1 d ago

Baltic Pride in Vilnius expects 10,000 participants this Saturday

2022.05.31 17:44

NATO air defence exercise begins in Baltics, Poland

BNS2022.05.31 17:44
Ramstein Legacy 2022
Ramstein Legacy 2022 / Lithuanian Air Force

A NATO regional integrated air defence exercise is kicking off in the Baltic states and Poland on Tuesday.

Allied fighter jets are likely to be seen and heard in Lithuania’s Šiauliai region during the Ramstein Legacy 2022 exercise, the Lithuanian Armed Forces have said.

The exercise will also involve the Lithuanian Air Force’s C27J Spartan transporter, Dauphin and Mi-8T helicopters, Scan-Eagle unmanned aerial vehicles, NASAMS, RBS70 medium and short-range air defence systems, and the American Avenger short-range mobile air defence system.

The exercise will take place simultaneously from May 31 until June 9 within the territory and airspace of the Baltic states and Poland, in parallel with other NATO exercises – Ramstein Alloy and Ramstein Guard.

Ramstein Legacy 2022
Ramstein Legacy 2022 / Lithuanian Air Force

The main goal of the exercise is to strengthen cooperation, interoperability, and integration of the NATO air defence forces into the NATO common air defence command structure.

In Lithuania, the exercise will involve around 330 troops from Lithuania, Hungary, and the United States.

Ramstein Legacy 2022
Ramstein Legacy 2022
