NATO air defence exercise begins in Baltics, Poland

A NATO regional integrated air defence exercise is kicking off in the Baltic states and Poland on Tuesday.

Allied fighter jets are likely to be seen and heard in Lithuania’s Šiauliai region during the Ramstein Legacy 2022 exercise, the Lithuanian Armed Forces have said.

The exercise will also involve the Lithuanian Air Force’s C27J Spartan transporter, Dauphin and Mi-8T helicopters, Scan-Eagle unmanned aerial vehicles, NASAMS, RBS70 medium and short-range air defence systems, and the American Avenger short-range mobile air defence system.

The exercise will take place simultaneously from May 31 until June 9 within the territory and airspace of the Baltic states and Poland, in parallel with other NATO exercises – Ramstein Alloy and Ramstein Guard.

Ramstein Legacy 2022 / Lithuanian Air Force

The main goal of the exercise is to strengthen cooperation, interoperability, and integration of the NATO air defence forces into the NATO common air defence command structure.

In Lithuania, the exercise will involve around 330 troops from Lithuania, Hungary, and the United States.