News

2022.02.24 08:29

LRT reporter from Kyiv: cars are leaving city, people hiding in metro stations

LRT.lt2022.02.24 08:29
Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning / B. Gerdžiūnas/ LRT

Explosions were heard near the Ukrainian capital on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the neighbouring country.

LRT journalist Benas Gerdžiūnas, reporting from Kyiv, said sirens were blasting as columns of cars were forming outside petrol stations and along the main roads leading out of the city.

"I was woken up after 05:00 by muffled blows near the city centre, and a much louder sound was heard at 05:35,” he said.

People were flooding Kyiv's metro stations and queuing at ATMs to take out some cash, he said.

Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning / B. Gerdžiūnas/ LRT

According to Gerdžiūnas, a west-bound road leading from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv was "clogged with cars".

Central Kyiv looked deserted on Thursday morning, according to the LRT reporter, as emergency sirens started sounding at about 07:00.

Metro workers initially told Gerdžiūnas that Kyiv's public transport network was fully operational. Some people could be seeking shelter in the stations rather than planning to leave.

"In all metro stations, as far as I've seen, there are dozens of people with suitcases, they are sitting, taking shelter, waiting," according to the LRT reporter. "Metro trains are crowded, there are first signs of panic, people with children are running, trying to squeeze into trains."

Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning / B. Gerdžiūnas/ LRT

Sporadic troop presence could be seen in the central station of Kyiv, according to Gerdžiūnas. "I cannot confirm where they are going. [...] We can only guess that mobilisation continues. I can also say that the metro is so far functioning normally."

A little later, after 08:00, Gerdžiūnas informed that train services in Kyiv were halted.

Residents of Kyiv have been informed previously about the locations of bomb shelters, said Gerdžiūnas.

"I can see a police car at the station, telling people to hide. At the moment, everyone is moving toward the station," he said at around 08:00 Lithuanian and Ukrainian time.

Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning / B. Gerdžiūnas/ LRT
Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning
Kyiv on Thursday morning
# Baltics and Eastern Europe
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Vilnius Airport (associative image)
51 min. ago

Flights from Vilnius to Kyiv cancelled as Ukraine closes airspace

Cyberattacks (associative image)
1 h ago

Cyber ‘spillover’ from Ukraine threatens Baltics – media

Ukraine flag in trenches near Donetsk
1 h ago

Lithuania considers calling state of emergency as Russia attacks Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda ik Kyiv
15 h ago

Lithuanian president in Kyiv: Ukraine won’t be left alone

Ukraine flag
15 h ago

Lithuania to send weapons, boats, civil protection equipment to Ukraine

Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai.
15 h ago

MEPs urge Lithuania not to deport Yazidi asylum seekers

LRT
16 h ago

LRT extends cooperation with Ukraine’s public broadcaster in show of support

Bolt
17 h ago

Ride-hailing app Bolt bans some striking drivers in Lithuania

Airport (associative image)
19 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania drops its list of Covid-affected countries

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
20 h ago

Lithuanian leaders welcome Russia sanctions: ‘It’s only the beginning’

Ukraine flag in trenches near Donetsk
2022.02.24 07:48

Lithuania considers calling state of emergency as Russia attacks Ukraine

US soldiers
2022.02.23 09:42

US to redeploy Europe-stationed troops to Baltics, Biden announces

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda ik Kyiv
2022.02.23 17:35

Lithuanian president in Kyiv: Ukraine won’t be left alone

Bolt
2022.02.23 15:53

Ride-hailing app Bolt bans some striking drivers in Lithuania

Airport (associative image)
2022.02.23 13:39

Travel update: Lithuania drops its list of Covid-affected countries

Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai.
2022.02.23 16:59

MEPs urge Lithuania not to deport Yazidi asylum seekers

British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) took part in BALTOPS drills in 2019
2022.02.23 10:21

UK and Baltics to conduct preventative military activities

Ukraine flag
2022.02.23 17:29

Lithuania to send weapons, boats, civil protection equipment to Ukraine

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.02.23 12:01

Lithuanian leaders welcome Russia sanctions: ‘It’s only the beginning’

Cyber attack (associative image)
2022.02.23 12:01

EU activates Lithuanian-led Cyber Rapid Response Team to support Ukraine