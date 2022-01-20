Coronavirus update: Lithuania’s infection count shoots up to 7,057

Lithuania has recorded a new high of 7,057 daily coronavirus infections, as well as nine deaths from Covid-19, official statistics showed on Thursday.

The daily number of new cases is more than 800 higher than the previous record reported on Wednesday.

Eight of the latest fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 9,180 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 677 with their first dose.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has remained stable, at 1,086, including 100 ICU cases.

About 25,000 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 3,300 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has risen further to 2,005 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests up to 24.9 percent.

Overall, 589,100 people in Lithuania have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has reached 7,700.