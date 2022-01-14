Head of major Vilnius hospital, four doctors named suspects in bribery probe

The Lithuanian Special Investigation Service (STT) said on Friday morning that it had opened an investigation into suspected bribery at Vilnius City Clinical Hospital.

Formal suspicions have been brought against five individuals – Narimantas Markevičius, the hospital's director, and four doctors.

The pre-trial investigation was launched following a patient's complaint that a bribe was demanded from them.

STT suspects that the hospital's doctors demand and accept bribes from patients for medical services and surgeries, ranging from 100 to 400 euros per service.